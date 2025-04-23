Ojo, Ejirin General Hospitals to Begin Operations Soon, Says Lagos commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said Ojo and Ejirin general hospitals are among some ongoing infrastructure projects to be inaugurated in the next six months.

Abayomi made the disclosure while giving account of the stewardship of Lagos State Ministry of Health in the past one year.

He spoke at the 2025 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

“Ojo General Hospital was conceived to ease burden on Igando and Iba general hospitals. We understand the importance of ensuring it is ready on time.

“In six months’ time, this facility and others will be ready for public use. We recognise that the good people of Lagos State deserve only the best.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities for Lagosians,” he said.

Abayomi said that the government was enhancing its public health sector by building self-sufficient and energy-sustainable medical facilities and incorporating climate resilience into health infrastructure.

He also said that the government was working on new, fit-for-purpose designs for comprehensive primary healthcare centres and general medical facilities across the state.

“These include the 150-bed New Massey Children’s Hospital,” he said.

The commissioner added that the state was developing its Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP) to implement digital strategies aimed at enabling real-time data access to deliver quality healthcare services to citizens.

“We are building a synchronised system that will allow patients to access their medical records in all our general hospitals.

“The state is working according to a development plan that includes a mandatory health insurance policy and provision of universal health coverage,” he said.

Abayomi said that the state government had entered significant public-private partnerships and was set to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lagos State Comprehensive Cancer Diagnostic Centre in May.

The commissioner emphasised that the government was addressing brain drain and promoting “brain gain” by upskilling its healthcare workers.

According to him, Lagos State currently has 7,000 doctors.

He, however, said that more medical professionals were needed in the state’s health sector.

“Currently, we have 7,000 doctors, but we need 34,000 more. One way we are addressing this is by increasing admissions into our colleges and the university of medicine.

“As we speak, the ministry, with a workforce of 18,000, has the largest workforce in the state. We will continue to invest in training to ensure residents have access to highly-qualified healthcare providers,” Abayomi said.

Dr Olukemi Ogunyemi, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, affirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that residents would continue to receive quality healthcare services. (NAN)