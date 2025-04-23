NECA Canvasses Support for FG on New Expatriate Reforms

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has canvassed support for the federal government and other stakeholders including the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria on the implementation of expatriate reforms.

The Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stated this at a high-level stakeholder dialogue titled, “Sensitization on the New Expatriate Administration and Other Reforms,” held at the NECA House Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Smatt-Oyerinde noted that the global interest in rising nationalism and the growing emphasis on homeland security, have underscored the need to align Nigeria’s expatriate and immigration systems with global best practices.

He described the Ministry’s ongoing reforms as highly impactful and commendable, emphasizing that the sensitization session serves as an opportunity for stakeholders to gain clarity directly from the source.

“The reforms we are witnessing—particularly at our airports and immigration offices—are visible and valuable. These initiatives are simplifying processes not only for expatriates but also for Nigerians. We appreciate the Ministry’s decision to provide a three-month moratorium to allow organizations align with the new policies before full enforcement begins on August 1, 2025.” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stressed the crucial role of regulatory alignment for all business operations within the country, highlighting that government would be rolling out several initiatives of the ministry’s reform agenda effective May 1, 2025, with a three-month moratorium to enable proper adjustment and compliance.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the Visa-on-arrival processes have been upgraded to eliminate cases of fake visa adding that a Centralized Interior and Management System (CIMAS) has been launched to enhance coordination and transparency across all processes.

“If you want to do business, you must do business in line with the law. This is a country where there should be no ceiling in terms of growth and development for any hardworking, productive citizen. These reforms are not just policies; they are practical solutions; we want to draw the line at a standard level that supports national growth and compliance without compromising efficiency,” he added.

Among the reforms introduced is the Electronic Certificate of Expatriate Quota and Residence Permit Application (E-CERPAC), which allows for seamless application and payment through the Nigeria Immigration Service’s website, with virtual cards sent directly to applicants via email.