Leadway Group Hosts Media Training on Financial Inclusion

Ebere Nwoji

Prominent Nigeria’s non-banking financial services organisation, the Leadway group, recently organised its annual media training aimed at enhancing understanding of financial inclusion and wellness for insurance, pension and brand journalists.

The training was designed to improve the quality, depth, and accuracy of media reportage on non-banking financial services coverage, ultimately strengthening the connection between the financial industry and the media.

The company said through its in-house experts from its associate companies, including Leadway Assurance, Pensure, Health, Asset Management, and Trustees, it put together the capacity-building sessions as part of its broader strategy of equipping media professionals with the right tools to shape narratives and communicate insurance, pension, asset management, trustees, and healthcare management stories with clarity, responsibility, and confidence.

Speaking at the training, Processing Specialist at Leadway Pensure, Mr. Babatunde Lamina, delivered an insightful session on the pensions subsector, specifically on Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs). He explained, “AVC, an added contribution into an individual’s Retirement Savings Account (RSA), benefits professionals optimally, towards a more secured financial future.”

He added that the AVC could be up to one-third of the contributor’s salary but not more.

“It’s vital to inform your employer before opting in. This scheme also accommodates retirees, contract workers, political appointees, and expatriates,” he said.

Addressing the often-misunderstood insurance claims process, Team Leader, Financial Exposure, Casualty and Liability Claims at Leadway Assurance, Mr Adekanmi Adelakun drilled participants through the end-to-end claims’ lifecycle, from documentation to eligibility and notification channels. He stated, “The claims process is our ‘shop window’, the lens through which our customers view us. It is imperative for policyholders to understand the type of coverage they own.”

Sales Executive, International Retail & SME at Leadway Health, Eniola Odukale spotlighted the company’s health offerings and rapidly expanding healthcare partnerships. She said, “Leadway Health is customer-centric at its core. With over 2,500 hospital partnerships across Nigeria and an expanding international network, including the UK, South Africa, and India, our goal is to bridge healthcare gaps, especially in underserved areas.”

Commenting on the significance of the training, Head, Corporate Services, Leadway Group, Aishat Bello-Garuba, noted that the media plays a powerful role in shaping public understanding, particularly in sectors like insurance and finance.