Insecurity: Tinubu Meets With NSA, CDS At State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, taking place at the residence of the President inside the State House, is coming at a time when the security situation in some parts of the country have worsened.

It was not certain if other security and intelligence chiefs have joined the meeting as at press time, since it is being held at the residence, it is however believed that the meeting would go a long way to take relief to the already traumatized areas of the country.

President Tinubu, who returned from a 19-day working visit to France and United Kingdom on Monday evening, is expected to receive updates from his security and intelligence chiefs over the situation of things in areas and states that have experienced unrelenting violence and bloodshed in recent times.

Security situation in Plateau and Benue states where murderous gunmen, suspected to be invading foreign herders, have escalated to a point where hundreds of lives have been wasted and thousands more displaced from their homes.

There have also been reports of other forms of criminal activities in other parts of the country, all of which have raised anxiety both at home and within the international community.