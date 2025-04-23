  • Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Earned Allowances: FG Releases N50bn to Varsity Unions

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced the release of N50 billion by the Federal Government to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

Alausa said that the money was for settlement of earned allowances, as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, this ‘landmark development’ stands as yet another testament to Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector.

“It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure and human capital.

“This intervention is not just a financial transaction, it is a reaffirmation of our president’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youths and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.

“By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education,” he said.

The minister expressed the president’s heartfelt appreciation to both academic and non-academic unions for their sustained trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across the country’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history.

“This is a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community,” he said.

Alausa pledged to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders across the education value chain to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education comparable to global standards. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.