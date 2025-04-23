Earned Allowances: FG Releases N50bn to Varsity Unions

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced the release of N50 billion by the Federal Government to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

Alausa said that the money was for settlement of earned allowances, as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, this ‘landmark development’ stands as yet another testament to Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector.

“It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure and human capital.

“This intervention is not just a financial transaction, it is a reaffirmation of our president’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youths and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.

“By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education,” he said.

The minister expressed the president’s heartfelt appreciation to both academic and non-academic unions for their sustained trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across the country’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history.

“This is a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community,” he said.

Alausa pledged to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders across the education value chain to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education comparable to global standards. (NAN)