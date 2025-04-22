UNN Alumni in North America Begin Fund-Drive for Projects’ In Alma Mater

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In renewed determination to enhance the quality of the medical education and healthcare infrastructure their Alma Mater in Nigeria, the University of Nigeria College of Medicine Alumni Association – North America (UNCOMAA-NA) has extended its drive for funds in the country towards the execution of key projects in the Nigerian university.

Specifically, through the campaign, the association under the leadership of its President, Dr. (Mrs) Anthea E. Nwandu, seeks to address urgent needs faced by current medical students and faculty at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka while strengthening ties among a global network of alumni.

Dr Nwandu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba , Delta State at the weekend, said that the objective of the fundraiser was “to support the Alma Mater, empower current students and faculty, and foster a vibrant alumni network that will continue to uphold the institution’s noble motto, which is, To Restore the Dignity of Man.

“We are a distinguished group of medical professionals whose impact spans the globe, united by a shared heritage of excellence, resilience, and service. “

This year’s campaign focuses on transformative initiatives including renovation and construction of student hostel accommodations, creating a safe and conducive environment for learning and procuring transportation buses, she pointed out.

Also included in the agenda is to alleviate daily commuting challenges between Enugu and the Ituku Ozalla teaching hospital, upgrading medical wards and clinical facilities, supporting scholarships and educational endowments as well as recognizing academic excellence and ease financial barriers.

She said, “These projects are more than just infrastructural—they are investments in the future of medicine.

“Through the generosity of our alumni and partners, we are building an environment that nurtures excellence and fosters innovation.”

“UNCOMAA-NA has already made significant strides over the past year, including the successful renovation of Imoke hostel, expanding regional chapters, and establishing a robust digital platform to connect and celebrate alumni achievements.

The president therefore called on all alumni, supporters, and corporate organizations to partners the association “to achieving our goals and building a legacy that future generations of lions and lionesses will be proud of.

“Together, we can secure the future of healthcare in our nation and beyond.”