NUPRC: No Underhand Dealings in 2024 Oil Licensing Bid Round

•Says exercise was first in 70 years to deploy technology

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday refuted imputations that it rigged the allocation of oil blocks during the 2024 oil licensing bid round.

A statement by the Chairman of the 2024 Bid Round Committee, NUPRC, Mr Bashari Indabawa, maintained that the process was characterised by a comprehensive and rigorous framework designed to ensure transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The NUPRC stated that the selection process for the 2024 oil bid round involved a diverse array of stakeholders such as the International Oil Companies (IOCs), various local and international firms, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), relevant government agencies, civil society organisations, and both national and international media representatives.

Stressing that at various stages, all relevant industry stakeholders were encouraged to participate and voice their perspectives, the commission stated that the hearings facilitated a collaborative atmosphere, allowing for input from regulatory agencies and all parties operating in, and oversighting industry operations.

“The licensing round conducted by NUPRC under Engr Gbenga Komolafe was the first in nearly 70 years of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum industry history to leverage digital technology, devoid of any human interference, in a manner adjudged to be in line with global best practices.

“The outcome was televised live and attended by all the aforementioned stakeholders. There was no room for any manipulation to warrant any underhand dealings whatsoever, as insinuated mischievously in the publication.

“Therefore, any allegations or insinuations regarding underhand dealings or bribery lack merit and are entirely unfounded, serving only to mislead. These claims are not rooted in truth, and disregard the rigorous standards upheld throughout the selection process,” Indabawa added.

Going through the publication, the NUPRC stated that it was obvious that the anonymous “our reporter” by the blog was on a blackmail mission, intentionally obscuring the identity of his so-called sources, failing to properly identify even one of the more than 14 alleged informants and so-called experts and groups cited.

“Furthermore, the article provides no conclusions regarding the alleged cases involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) or the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

“The publication’s consistent omission of the outcomes of the various investigations and adjudications raised in the concocted article suggests a deliberate attempt to mislead the audience and bolster the impact of his unfounded claims.

“In conclusion, the article is nothing more than a fabricated narrative aimed at defaming the leadership of the commission. Its reliance on anonymous sources undermines the credibility of the claims made, raising serious doubts about the journalistic integrity of the piece,” the NUPRC added.

The meticulous processes and regulatory frameworks established by the commission during the bid round, according to the NUPRC, demonstrate a commitment to transparency and fairness in the industry. Allegations of misconduct, particularly those lacking substantive evidence, distract from the real advancements being made in the oil sector and contribute to a culture of misinformation, the upstream regulator noted.

“It is essential for media outlets to uphold rigorous standards of accuracy, especially when discussing matters of significant public interest and economic importance. The baseless claims made in the aforementioned article serve only to mislead and create unnecessary controversy, detracting from the progress being achieved within the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) 2021.

“Regardless of the mischievous motives of those behind the smear campaigns, the NUPRC leadership is unwavering in its firm commitment to implementation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold reform initiatives in the Nigeria oil and gas sector for optimisation of federation revenue in the overall national interest,” the bid round chair pointed out.