NUPRC, Komolafe Nominated for Africa Energy Awards

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been recognised as a leading force in Africa’s energy sector, earning a nomination for the ‘Regulator of the Year Award’ at the upcoming Africa Energies Summit.

The summit, now in its 29th edition, will be held on May 15 in London, bringing together top industry players, policymakers and innovators shaping Africa’s energy future, a statement from the company said.

NUPRC’s nomination under the Rhino Award category, the statement said, underscores its significant strides in transforming Nigeria’s upstream petroleum landscape through innovation, transparency and effective regulation.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, is also a strong contender for the Elephant Award, which honours distinguished individual contributions to Africa’s energy sector.

Komolafe, who has led NUPRC since its establishment in 2021, has received multiple accolades for his leadership, including the ThisDay/Arise Group CEO of the Year Award and the Sun Public Service Award, recognising his strategic reforms and commitment to Nigeria’s energy development.

“As Nigeria continues to advance its energy sector through regulatory excellence, innovation and strategic reforms, NUPRC’s nomination highlights its pivotal role in shaping Africa’s energy future. The Summit’s awards will serve as a platform to honor these trailblazers and reinforce Nigeria’s position as a continental energy leader.

In a statement released by the Summit’s Marketing Manager, Rachel Creegan, the organisation announced the unveiling of the Big Five Top 50 Leaders, a peer-nominated list celebrating visionaries and institutions driving Africa’s energy evolution. The awards aim to recognise excellence across corporate, regulatory, individual and community spheres, emphasising the sector’s role in economic growth and energy security across the continent.

“NUPRC’s achievements in 2025 include record-high oil reserves of 37.24 billion barrels and gas reserves of 210.5 TCF, with a projected reserve life of 64 years for oil and 93 years for gas. The commission has also revitalised investor confidence and launched initiatives to increase Nigeria’s oil production by one million barrels per day, positioning Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s energy landscape,” it added.

The Summit’s awards ceremony will feature distinguished guests, including Gayle Meikle, CEO of Frontier, and Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia, serving as Guest of Honour.

The nominees for the Rhino Award (Africa’s NOC/Regulator of the Year) include: NUPRC; Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire (PETROCI); Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG); Agência Nacional de Petróleo de São Tomé e Príncipe (ANP-STP) and SMH (Mauritania) & PETROSEN (Senegal) – Greater Tortue Ahmeyim First Oil .

The other nominees for the Elephant Award are: Alcides Andrade, Executive Board Member, ANPG; John Ardill, Vice President, ExxonMobil; Nantenaina Rasolonirina, Acting General Manager, OMNIS; and Ernest Rubondo, Executive Director, Petroleum Authority of Uganda.