NCDMB, Renaissance to Partner on Local Content Dev.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Ogbe, has expressed support for the long-term plan of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, a consortium that recently concluded acquisition of onshore oil assets of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in March 2025.

Addressing a delegation of the company in his office at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT) in Swali, Yenagoa, Ogbe said indigenous oil and gas companies are ever assured of an enabling environment by the board.

A statement from the organisation quoted him as saying that the NCDMB management team would be willing to engage with their counterparts from the Renaissance Group whenever the need arose.

He commended the company’s emphasis on Nigerian content and plans to establish a foothold in other countries across Africa, assuring the delegation that NCDMB would provide the company with “double enabling environment” in support of its growth in Nigeria and abroad.

The NCDMB boss noted that Renaissance Africa Energy Company has a promising future, given the competent hands in its employ who had held responsible positions in companies with track records of performance in the oil and gas sector.

Earlier the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Tony Attah, assured him and the NCDMB management: “We are ourselves Nigerian content – we’re wholly Nigerian.”

On the company’s long-term plan, he said: “We invest in Nigeria, but represent Nigerian content across Africa…. Our mission is to be the African leader in energy but most importantly to enable energy security, to enable industrialisation.”

In his own remarks, the Chairman of the Renaissance Group, Dr. Layi Fatona, recalled that the NCDMB had been very supportive to the SPDC in the past, and that it was their expectation that the new company which has acquired the assets of the Anglo-Dutch giant would continue to enjoy the same relationship.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination of the NCDMB, Dan Kikile, in a brief comment noted that the vision of the NCDMB aligned with that of Renaissance, and that the two organisations would be able to collaborate productively to advance local content.