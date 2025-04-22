Harnessing the GTCO Food and Drink Festival as Feast for the Senses, Lifeline for SMEs, Boost for the Economy 

A feast for the senses and a lifeline for small businesses, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival has become more than just a culinary celebration. At its heart lies a powerful mission — to uplift small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria’s food and drink industry. From its inception, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) set out to go beyond traditional banking by creating platforms that spark growth, inspire creativity, and deliver real economic empowerment to everyday Nigerians. As the countdown to this year’s edition begins, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that there is greater focus on sustainability, enhanced cultural experiences, inclusivity and accessibility, international exposure for Nigerian cuisine and even more opportunities for businesses

In 2016, a bold idea was plated onto Nigeria’s cultural scene: a celebration of food not just as sustenance, but as an expression of identity, a driver of economic growth, and a unifying force. That idea became the GTCO Food and Drink Festival — a dynamic initiative powered by Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO).

What began as a unique experiment in corporate social responsibility has since evolved into Africa’s largest food and drink festival, touching lives, empowering small businesses, and preserving the soul of Nigerian cuisine.

Seven years on, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival has grown into an annual cultural institution. Set against the backdrop of the GTCentre in Oniru, Lagos, the festival has consistently drawn hundreds of thousands of food lovers, chefs, artisans, and entrepreneurs into a vibrant community where flavour meets opportunity.

Each edition is more than a culinary showcase — it’s a platform that tells stories of ambition, celebrates Nigeria’s entrepreneurial spirit, and spotlights Africa’s diverse gastronomic heritage.

A Feast for the Senses and the Economy

At its heart, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is designed to elevate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the food and drink sector. From the very first edition, GTCO’s goal was clear: to go beyond banking by fostering platforms that provide economic empowerment to everyday Nigerians. As Group Chief Executive Officer Segun Agbaje noted in 2022, “The primary objective of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is to showcase our diversity and industry as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience… We want to see our retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them more opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.”

This ethos has translated into real impact. In 2022, over 140 vendors—many of them small-scale food producers and startup restaurateurs—were given free retail stalls to showcase their culinary offerings. By 2023, that number had grown to 204, a significant boost that opened the doors for even more businesses to scale, generate visibility, and build loyal customer bases. In an era where rising costs and limited access to financing have hampered SME growth, such initiatives are nothing short of lifelines.

But GTCO’s support doesn’t stop at event logistics. Through targeted products like the Food Industry Credit, entrepreneurs can access much-needed capital to scale their operations. The festival becomes not just a moment in time, but a launchpad for many who dream of going from buka to boutique.

Cultural Preservation Through Cuisine

Beyond its economic value, the festival plays a critical role in preserving and promoting Nigerian and African culinary culture. Over the years, the festival has featured live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, including Nigeria’s own Ire Hassan-Odukale on “The Business of Food”, and international experts like Francesco Mazzei on “Classic Italian Cooking”. Yet, at the core of these demonstrations lies a deeper narrative — a celebration of indigenous flavours, traditional cooking methods, and the storytelling power of food.

GTCO’s deliberate focus on African cuisine — from jollof rice to nkwobi, suya to moi moi — underscores a proud cultural agenda. As Segun Agbaje eloquently stated in 2024, “This event is a celebration of not just food, but of the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that make African cuisine so unique.” By placing Nigerian food in the global spotlight, the festival helps reshape perceptions about African cuisine, positioning it as sophisticated, dynamic, and globally relevant.

More Than a Festival: A Community Experience

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is as much a cultural carnival as it is a business expo. Families stream in by the thousands, children dash across dedicated play zones, and music pulses from top African DJs, creating an immersive sensory experience. In 2024, a children’s baking class was introduced — an inspired touch that speaks to the festival’s intergenerational vision. Children learned how to craft cupcakes and decorate treats, nurturing a new generation of culinary artists and food lovers.

The event’s open access model — completely free to attend — ensures inclusivity. Unlike many international food expos that are locked behind expensive tickets and exclusive panels, GTCO’s event remains grounded in its commitment to the everyday Nigerian. It is a space where someone selling akara on the street can stand alongside a five-star chef, both celebrated equally for their contribution to Nigeria’s rich foodscape.

Connecting Africa to the World, One Bite at a Time

Over the years, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival has become a magnet for global interest. Chefs and food experts from across the globe converge in Lagos, exchanging ideas, techniques, and flavours. It is not merely a local affair; it’s an African story told on an international stage.

With over 250,000 foodies in attendance in recent years, the festival has positioned Lagos as a culinary destination — a vibrant city where egusi soup can sit beside French pastries and Thai curries in beautiful harmony.

Through this melting pot, the festival acts as a cultural ambassador, showcasing the depth of African culinary excellence while inviting cross-cultural collaborations. It bridges communities, encourages tourism, and reflects a Nigeria that is proud, dynamic, and open to the world.

Banking on People, Not Just Profits

GTCO’s reputation as an innovative financial services provider is well known, but with the Food and Drink Festival, the company has gone beyond profit-driven enterprise. It has become a curator of culture, an incubator for SMEs, and a community builder.

As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, initiatives like the GTCO Food and Drink Festival offer both relief and optimism. They remind us that creativity, community, and culture can be powerful drivers of growth. They remind us that food — in all its humble, spicy, sizzling glory — can bring people together in profound ways.

In many ways, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is no longer just an event. It is a movement. One that feeds not just bellies, but dreams. And that may be its most enduring legacy.