First Lady to Collaborate With Leadership Newspaper Towards Empowering 2m Nigerians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is working towards empowering two million Nigerians through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Speaking on Tuesday while playing host to the management of Leadership Newspaper led by the Vice Chairman, Mrs Zainab Isa-Isaiah at the State House, Abuja, the First Lady welcomed the proposed initiative of the Newspaper to collaborate with her pet project towards empowering two million Nigerians across the country.

She assured the delegation of her willingness to collaborate with the news organization, especially in areas that promote empowerment and sustainable development.

While expressing gratitude for the visit and the consistent support shown by Leadership Newspaper over the years, Mrs Tinubu noted that the task of helping and supporting Nigerians cannot be done by government alone but needs the collaborative efforts of everyone.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Mike Okpere, had briefed Mrs Tinubu on the newspaper’s ongoing charity initiatives and called for a strategic collaboration with her Renewed Hope

Initiative, aimed at empowering 1,000 individuals, each of whom is expected to mentor and uplift four others, ultimately targeting the empowerment of 2,000,000 Nigerians.

According to Okpere, the initiative will focus on providing practical skills across various sectors of the economy, including tie and dye, fishing, tailoring, and more.

The goal, he stated, is to help individuals achieve financial independence and become productive, contributing members of the society.

In her speech, Chairman of Leadership Newspaper, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah commended the First Lady for her tireless advocacy on behalf of the less privileged across the country.

She pointed out that she had been closely observing Mrs Tinubu’s humanitarian efforts nationwide and felt it was both timely and important to express heartfelt gratitude for her service as the “Mother of the Nation.”