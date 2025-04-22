Ewor: Tinubu Funding Wike to Destroy Wike, Says FCT Minister No Longer Party Member

•Group hopeful of Gov. Fubara’s recall, restoration of progress in Rivers State

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has accused President Bola Tinubu of funding the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to wreck the party from within.

Ewor, speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS, yesterday, declared that Wike was no longer a true member of the PDP, asserting that the former Rivers governor’s loyalty now lies firmly with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, is no longer a member of the PDP. Nyesom Wike today exists in PDP because he is on a mission to destroy the PDP, to destroy the opposition in the country, not just Rivers state,” Ewor said.

He alleged that Wike’s insistence on keeping Sam Anyanwu as PDP’s National Secretary, despite internal opposition, was part of a broader plan to destabilise the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“That is why today he is insisting that Sam Anyanwu remains national secretary. What is his business? You are serving an APC government. You have pledged your loyalty to the APC.

“You have said it openly and publicly that you will support the APC in the 2027 general election. What business does Wike still have in the APC?

“In good conscience, let’s leave the law and every other thing. In good conscience, can Nigerians still see Wike as a member of the PDP? The answer is no,” Ewor said.

Ewor, however, accused President Tinubu of bankrolling Wike’s activities, claiming the FCT minister was being used as a political tool to weaken the PDP from within.

“To us in Rivers, Wike is no longer a member of the PDP. He is only here to destroy the PDP, to destroy the opposition. And the president is helping him. That is the irony of it. The president is funding Wike,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, supporters of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has said they remained hopeful that Rivers State would soon experience restoration, peace, and progress.

The supporters, who came under the aegis of Simplified Movement, expressed hope that Fubara would soon be recalled and reinstated.

They expressed the belief that President Bola Tinubu as a democrat was acting in the best interest of the state.

The group made the expression during an Easter praise session which they organised simultaneously across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The sessions, marked by singing, dancing, and prayers, served as both spiritual celebration and moment of reflection and encouragement for members of the movement.

Speaking during the gathering in Ahoada, a leader of the Simplified Movement, Stephen Ihua-Maduenyi, said, “Our Lord, our Father, Jesus Christ, is resurrected. We are here to celebrate this at Easter.

“We are here to call on Him to celebrate us, just as He celebrated mankind that He can make it possible for our Governor to come back.

“We believe He can do it for us. Only He can do it for us. It is not by our power. It is His power. That is why we are gathered here.”

Also, speaking, the suspended Commissioner for Education, Dr Ovy Chukwuma, stated that, “They tried burying us in Rivers State, but we are here to tell the world that we are alive. That Rivers State is alive. That Rivers State is with him, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.”

Both speakers emphasised their belief in Tinubu’s wisdom, noting that his ongoing actions would ultimately serve the state’s interest and lead to the governor’s reinstatement.