Ekiti to Upgrade State Tourism Destinations to World-Class Standards

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has restated the commitment of his administration to transforming the state tourism destinations into world-class attractions

Governor Oyebanji stated this yesterday during the 7th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari which took place at Sagbonke Mountain (Aka Mountain of Cloud) in Efon Alaaye Ekiti.

Describing tourism as a vital sector of the economy, the Ggovernor said if properly harnessed, they could significantly enhance the state revenue base, adding that his administration remains committed to prioritising the renovation and modernisation of the sites to attract both local and international visitors.

Expressing his amazement at the breath-taking natural beauty of the Sagbonke Mountain, Governor Oyebanji described the location as a hidden treasure with immense potential to attract global attention.

He directed the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade, Investment and Cooperatives; Commissioner Arts and Culture, as well as the Director-General of Bureau of Tourism Development to develop a comprehensive investment plan for the mountain.

While expressing optimism that Ekiti State would soon take its pride of place among Nigeria’s leading tourist destinations, the governor urged stakeholders, including investors and cultural custodians, to collaborate with his government to achieve the vision of making Ekiti State a global tourism hotspot.

According to him “I thank God for all the endowment he has blessed us with. The last speaker said this place was discovered four years ago, and I keep asking myself what have we been doing with our endowment. God has given us what can fetch us money. I was talking to the Commissioner for Investment that how do we turn these assets around, this is a massive asset for Ekiti State, and Efon people are noted for self-development, and I am throwing this challenge back to you, this asset should not be wasted, let us sit down and collaborate with the government and find a way of developing this place.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General, Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre, commended the governor for his passion, commitment, and visionary efforts in transforming the state’s tourism landscape into world-class tourist destinations and his strategic approach to harnessing the state’s unique attraction for economic growth.

Describing the state rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, and serene environment as unparalleled assets, the DG expressed optimism that with the governor’s ongoing initiatives, Ekiti State would soon become a must-visit destination for travelers around the world.