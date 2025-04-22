‘Dangote’s N31bn Food Programme Bolsters Food Security in Two Years’

For committing N31 billion to its food programme for the second year in a row, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has said that the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s (ADF) Annual Food Intervention Programme has bolstered Nigeria’s food security.

The Foundation had committed N15billion and N16billion to its Annual Food Intervention Programme in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Only last week(April 15, 2025) President Bola Tinubu declared an emergency on food security, while calling on stakeholders to join the fight against hunger and deprivation in the country.

Speaking last weekend at the flag-off of the distribution of 30,000 bags of 10Kg rice to vulnerable persons in Yobe State, Governor Buni said the ADF’s food programme has played a significant role in alleviating hunger, and complemented government’s efforts toward achieving food security in the country.

Speaking at the event in Damaturu, the state capital, the governor said the gesture would support government’s ongoing humanitarian efforts.

“It is with great pleasure that we are here today for yet another humanitarian assistance. This is the flag-off of the distribution of 30,000 bags of 10Kg parboiled rice to further support our people, specifically the less privileged and vulnerable persons,” he said.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Foundation for its sustained support to the state, especially in the areas of humanitarian aid, primary healthcare and routine immunisation programmes.

According to him, “This donation is yet another show of solidarity and continuous support to our ongoing efforts to improve food security among vulnerable populations and ease the hardship experienced by displaced persons and victims of recent fire outbreaks in some communities.”

He urged community and local government committees to ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution process.

According to him, there is the need to give priority to deserving beneficiaries and warned that the government would carefully monitor the exercise.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Goje, the executive secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), said the agency is committed to accountability and transparency in the distribution exercise.

Speaking at the event, representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Abubakar Muhammed, said the donation was part of the Foundation’s nationwide initiative to ease the economic burden on vulnerable Nigerians.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through his Foundation, decided to support the Yobe State government with 30,000 bags of rice to be distributed to vulnerable groups. This support also extends across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he added.

The Foundation had earmarked one million bags of 10kg rice to be distributed to all the 774 local governments areas of the country.