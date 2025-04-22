Adamawa Prepares for New Farming Season

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof David Finchiwa Jatau, has reviewed the preparations being made by the state government for the upcoming farming season.

While speaking in his office yesterday in Yola, the state capital, the commissioner’s assessment aimed to ensure that the state is well-prepared to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity in the new season.

He said the government has focused on key areas such as the availability of high-quality seeds, adequate fertilizer supplies, and access to sufficient land for farming.

Prof Jatau said the government has reportedly allocated a significant number of hectares of land for cultivation, and plans are underway to provide farmers with the necessary inputs, including seeds and fertilizers, to enhance crop yields.

According to him, “The government’s efforts to enhance food security and promote agricultural development in the state are crucial, especially given the importance of agriculture to the livelihoods of many Adamawa residents.

“By providing farmers with the necessary support, the state government hopes to increase agricultural productivity and improve the lives of its citizens.

“The review also likely touched on access to credit facilities and the provision of extension services to farmers.

“The government’s proactive approach to addressing the needs of farmers will help to maximize the potential of the agriculture sector and contribute to the overall economic development of Adamawa State.”