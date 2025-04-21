Umahi: Tinubu Has Ended Marginalisation of Igbo People

*Urges South-east to reciprocate gesture in 2027

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, at the weekend argued that President Bola Tinubu has ended the alleged multi-decade marginalisation of the South-eastern part of the country.



Umahi made the remarks during a civic reception organised for him by the Okposi Okwu people in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during which he was honoured by the community ‘for his contributions to the social harmony, economic empowerment, and infrastructural development of Okposi Okwu community.’



In all spheres of national life, especially politically and infrastructure-wise, the Igbos have often argued that they are underrepresented, despite being one of the three major ethnic groups in the country.

In terms of infrastructure, the south-eastern region also maintains that they have faced consistent neglect from the federal government, further contributing to a strong sense of alienation.



But Umahi, in a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Uchenna Orji, quoted him as commending the people of Okposi Okwu for their commitment to the values that foster social integration and economic development.

“The minister thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for breaking the jinx of marginalisation in the South-east through equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy among the six geopolitical zones of the nation,” the statement added.



He said one of such efforts by the president was the appointment of a South-easterner as the Minister of Works, a decision he described as the ‘first ever’ in the history of Nigeria’s independence.

The minister recounted with appreciation the ‘numerous road infrastructural interventions’ of the president in the South-east and urged the people to mobilise massively to reciprocate the gesture in the 2027 general election.

The event witnessed the presence of the Governor of Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah and the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.



Also present were: A former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Pius Anyim, former Governor of Ebonyi, Martin Elechi; former Ogun state Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba and National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South East, Chief Emma Enukwu.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Governors of Anambra, Abia and Imo States, Senators from the State, Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunso Adebiyi and a host of other stakeholders, including Deputy Governors, National Assembly members, former Senators, and former Ministers.

Umahi added that he was humbled by the show of gratitude by the Okposi Okwu Autonomous Community and the solidarity and kind words of friends and well wishers who came from far and near to be part of the event.

Taking turns to speak during the event, the statement quoted the Governors of Ebonyi, Enugu, and Ogun States as describing the minister as a great national asset ‘who has shown proven capacities in the discharge of his professional and public duties.’

“They assured Nigerians that the decision of Mr. President to appoint a round peg to head the Federal Ministry of Works was borne out of his desire to holistically and logically address the road infrastructure challenges of the road infrastructure in Nigeria.

“In their separate welcome remarks, the chairman of the occasion described the award as a recognition of hard work and excellence in public service, noting the journey of leadership of Senator Umahi has been blessed with resourcefulness and resounding testimonies of great stewardship,” the release added.