Senate Leader: To Battle Insecurity, We’re Creating Legal Frameworks for State Police

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, disclosed that the National Assembly had commenced the process of developing legal frameworks for the establishment of state police in order to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

The revelation came as former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, called on the federal government to be more proactive in its effort to tackle the menace of violent crimes, kidnapping, and armed herdsmen devastating Nigeria.

Relatedly, Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) cautioned individuals behind banditry and terrorism in Nigeria to put an end to the evil act.

Bamidele, who dropped the hint on state police in his Easter message, pleaded with leaders across the country to shun divisive agenda and narratives that could compound the country’s challenges.

The senator for Ekiti Central disclosed that the National Assembly “is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the creation of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country”.

He stated, “While the Authority of the National Assembly is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the establishment of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country, we urge security agencies to work together as a team to track and apprehend all the masterminds and sponsors of terror attacks nationwide.

“We appeal to some political actors that always lash on the country’s challenges to push divisive narratives to learn from the example of Jesus Christ.

“Such actors are no longer playing opposition politics, but simply taking advantage of the country’s internal conditions in the pursuit of their own parochial political outcomes.

“Nigeria is our ultimate project. As a parliament, we are committed to the actualisation of this project.

“This is evident in all the legislative initiatives we are pushing since the birth of the 10th National Assembly. And our goal is to build a federation that will be noted for peace, progress and prosperity anywhere in the world.

“Regardless of their ethnicity, politics and religion, all actors should shun all forms of divisive utterance and join forces against the common foes of Nigeria and not to subvert our effort to build a strong and virile federation.”

Bamidele urged Nigerians “to consciously reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ; learn from His consecration and live His life of purpose rooted in the pursuit of justice, love and redemption for humanity.”

He stated, “As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord, it is exigent we reflect on His virtues; learn from His consecration and live His life of purpose rooted in the pursuit of justice, love and redemption for humanity.

“Despite the animosity He suffered and opposition He faced, Jesus Christ consciously sought and secured freedom for the captives, peace for the troubled, comfort for the sorrowful, love for the dejected, justice for the oppressed and hope for those who are in despair.

“In Nigeria, today, Christ’s example clearly presents us a glimpse of how we should live together as compatriots and not competitors, collaborators and not combatants, comrades and not contenders in the task of building a viable and virile federation that will serve the interest of all.”

The senate leader stressed, “The recent killings in Benue and Plateau states outright negated the virtues of peace and love that Jesus Christ taught during His days.

“The recurrent utterances by some political and sectional figures also belied the values of courage, perseverance and tolerance He evidently lived for. No country develops as a result of one section rising up against another vice versa.”

Mark: Treat Killer Herdsmen as Terrorists

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, called on the federal government to be more proactive in its effort to tackle insecurity and violent crimes, especially kidnapping and the menace of armed herdsmen.

Mark, in a message to commemorate Easter, suggested that such violent and murderous groups should be declared as terrorists and treated as such.

He bemoaned the incessant violent crimes, especially in the North-central states of Plateau and Benue, that had claimed dozens of lives and countless property.

“We must not shy away from the truth. If they are not terrorists, why are they killing people? Why are they destroying communities? Why are they chasing people away from their ancestral homes?” he said.

Decrying the activities of armed herdsmen, generally believed to be behind killings and kidnappings, Mark said, “Their activities are unacceptable and should not only be condemned but be prohibited in entirety as nobody has the right to take anybody’s life.”

On the attacks on several communities in Benue and Plateau states, Mark called on the federal government to proscribe open grazing in all parts of the country.

In the place of open grazing, he suggested the establishment of enclosed ranching, which is the best practice worldwide.

The former senate president, whose Otukpo, Benue South country home had been under suspected herdsmen attacks, called for more inclusive approach to tackling insecurity in all ramifications.

Mark also called for the establishment of a well-equipped Border Security Force (BSF) to halt the influx of criminals into the country.

He pointed out that most of the “suspected herders killing our people took advantage of the porosity of our borders by streaming into the country from our neighbouring countries”.

He said, “We must not allow criminal elements to stream into our country. We must, therefore, change our strategy. Maybe, we can begin to think of fencing our borders like India, Israel, the United States, and Mexico.”

When established, he said the National Border Security Force (NBSF) would not only be saddled with the mandate of policing the country’s porous borders but would also have the mandate of fighting terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Mark decried the carnage going on in Benue and Plateau states, saying a debilitating disease deserves a more serious medication if it must be cured.

He commiserated with the people and governments of Benue and Plateau states and all those who lost their loved ones.

Northern Senators Warn Terrorists, Sponsors

Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) cautioned individuals behind banditry and terrorism in Nigeria to put an end to the evil act.

They also urged all and sundry to reject hate speech, bigotry and corruption, among other vices.

The views were contained in a statement issued on their behalf by NSF chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, in Abuja, yesterday.

The Easter message also urged the leaders to prioritise the well-being and happiness of others to foster a more harmonious and tolerant society.

The statement said, “By embracing the values of love, forgiveness, and compassion, we can collectively reject vices such as hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry, and terrorism.

“By prioritising the well-being and happiness of others, we can foster a more harmonious and tolerant society.”

NSF stated that the Easter celebration served as a reminder of the triumph of good over evil and life over death, as embodied in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It stated, “This period calls for introspection, love, forgiveness, and compassion, underscoring the importance of nurturing our relationships with God and fellow human beings.

“The Holy Scripture reminds us that true fulfilment in life stems not from material wealth but from cultivating meaningful spiritual and human connections.

“As we celebrate Easter, we are encouraged to reflect on how to apply the teachings of Jesus Christ in our daily lives with renewed dedication.

“On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, I am delighted to extend warm greetings to our Christian compatriots as they commemorate this year’s Easter celebration.

“We express profound gratitude to the Almighty God for granting us another opportunity to celebrate this significant occasion.

“As we celebrate this Easter, let us strive to love our neighbours and demonstrate increased spirit of tolerance and accommodation. By doing so, we can build a nation where everyone can live in peace and prosperity.”