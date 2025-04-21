Ogun Pensioners Laud Abiodun as Gov Releases N6.7bn for Payment of Gratuities

Ogun Pensioners Laud Abiodun as Gov Releases N6.7bn for Payment of GratuitiesJames Sowole in Abeokuta

Pensioners in Ogun State, have lauded the Governor Dapo Abiodun for releasing a sum of N6.7bn for payment of gratuities for some retired workers in the state.



The amount was released to settle part of gratuities for retired workers in both the state and local government services.

While a sum of N3.2 billion, was meant for payment to state pensioners while N3.5 billion, was earmarked for the local government pensioners.



The appreciation of the governor, was contained in a letter written to Governor Dapo Abiodun and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Ogun State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrades W.O Oloyede and Bola Lawal, respectively.



The letter read in part: “The Chairman, the Executive Council and the entire membership of the Nigeria Union Of Pensioners, Ogun State Council, hereby express heartfelt appreciation to our loving and compassionate pensioners-friendly Executive Governor, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, CON, for the approval and release of a total sum of N6.7 billion to the Ogun State Pensioners, thereby further reducing the backlog of accrued gratuities.

“This gesture demonstrates your commitment to the welfare of the senior citizens whose entitlements have been denied over the years.



“We are deeply grateful for the milk of Godly kindness and generosity in you towards us, the elderly.

“No doubt, the payment of the gratuities will bring great relief and succor to many individuals and families.

“We also wish to use this medium to express our sincere appreciation to you for prompt and timely payment of monthly pensions which has aided our plans towards the procurement of sustainable health services.



“We also express immense appreciation for the various palliatives and subsidies directed towards us pensioners in the recent past to cushion the effects of the present harsh economic realities. We are not taking these gestures for granted our beloved governor, but to express deep sense of gratitude.



“Your Excellency, we wish to make use of this opportunity to humbly make this passionate appeal to you for your benevolent approval of the much-awaited Consequential Increase in Pensions of the long-standing Pensioners in line with the 2019 Federal Government Circular on Consequential Adjustment of Pensions, towards which a committee was set up at your instance on the 19th July 2022.

“This is to enable most of the pensioners, the financial wherewithal at the present economic downturn to purchase required drugs for the various health challenges ravaging the elderly.

“Your leadership and progressive vision for the state are truly commendable and we are eternally grateful for your dedication and tireless efforts, particularly towards the well-being of the pensioners.

“We look forward to continue with our collaboration with your administration to further achieve greater developments and progress of our dear Ogun State.

“We pray for the endowment of good health, required vigor and energy as well as the knowledge, wisdom and God’s guidance over you as you faithfully and diligently carry the Good People of Ogun, the Gateway State to a much enviable greater heights among the comity of States in the federation.”