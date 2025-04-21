Nigeria, UK Deepen Ties to Boost Gas Sector Regulatory Framework

Peter Uzoho

The federal government has taken a significant step towards strengthening its gas sector regulatory framework through a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem).



The partnership was sealed during a high-level meeting in London between the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, officials from Ofgem and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Spokesman to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Louis Ibah, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.



According to the statement, the collaboration aims to enhance regulatory innovation and capacity development in Nigeria’s gas sector, with a focus on domestic utilization, regional energy integration, gas-to-power projects, expansion of infrastructure through targeted investment and innovation, including pipelines and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) networks.



The federal government also seeks to draw insights from Ofgem’s practices in promoting investor confidence and consumer protection.

During the meeting, Ekpo emphasized the need for strong collaboration between Nigerian and UK-based firms to boost investment in gas development, stressing that partnerships between the two countries could attract investments to bolster Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.



The gas minister also highlighted the importance of developing regulatory frameworks that support the integration of renewable gases, such as hydrogen, into Nigeria’s energy mix.

“By fostering partnerships between Nigerian entities and UK-based firms, we can attract investments that will bolster our gas infrastructure, ensuring efficient delivery and utilization.



“Nigeria is committed to reducing methane emissions and promoting decarbonization in our upstream operations,” Ekpo added, while seeking Ofgem’s experience in overseeing emissions management.

“Let us continue to forge pathways that lead to a more prosperous and energy-secure future”, he said.

The Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, commended the engagement, describing it as a timely intervention for Nigeria’s regulatory development.



“With Osprey Investments bridging the gap, we are tapping into global expertise to build a resilient, transparent, and investor-friendly midstream framework,” he said.

Both the ministry and NMDPRA have reiterated their commitment to sustained collaboration with Ofgem to drive reforms that align Nigeria’s gas sector with global sustainability and economic goals.