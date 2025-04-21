Delta Community Holds Annual General Conference

The Enhwe Clan Development Union under the leadership of Dr. Emmanuel Okworigho has held her routine Annual General Conference of Unity and Sustainable Peace at the Enhwe Civic Centre to strategize ways for the development of the community.

Top of the agenda of discussions were issues of Enhwe Modern Hospital Project, constitution review, security, peace initiative, land sales by families in the community, court cases, how to generate revenue for the community, water project and other bugging issues affecting the community.

Okworigho, addressing the community during the conference, stated that the Enhwe Modern Hospital project could have been discussed but the ex-PG and chairman committee of the hospital project, Chief Mike Ovie Ogodo, was currently not in the country, but soon the launching would be held to raise funds for the project.

He also decried the attitude of those who took the community to court after the election and refused to withdraw the case from court, noting that this group of persons are also involved in trying to sell the land given to the community with impunity.

Speaking on the water project, Okworigho stated that the community is in contact with the Ministry of Water Resources, Asaba, intimating it that the project is yet to be completed.

He said that the ministry affirmed that the contractor was yet to be paid, that once the contractor is mobilized, he will be back to site to complete the water project in the community.

According to him, almost a year into his tenure, the leadership has been confronted with visible and worrisome challenges including, insecurity, lack of funds, court cases and indiscriminate land sales by families in the community.

He affirmed that the community will strategize to surmount all the challenges, especially the indiscriminate land sales by families in the community.

On the constitution review, he emphasised that the committee saddled with the responsibility has submitted its work, adding that he will set up another committee to look at all the grey areas amended so that by the next conference, it will be read out for everyone for discussion and adoption.

He also urged the community to be vigilant and security conscious as a result of the ravaging Fulani herdsmen who are killing people with impunity across the country, noting that the security of the community is the responsibility of everyone.

He warned that whenever anyone sees any strange movement of people they don’t know in the community and in their various farmlands, the security organs of the community must be notified at once.

He commended the effort of the home branch and all branches whom, despite their tight schedule, attended the conference of the union.

Earlier, declaring the conference open, HRM Anthony Onomuefe Efekodha Ejuzi II, the Ovie of Enhwe Kingdom through his representative, charged the community to have a fruitful conference and prayed for journey mercies for attendees back to their various destinations.