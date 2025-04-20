To Accommodate Essential Commitments, JAMB Reschedules 2025 UTME Commencement Date to April 24

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced a change in the commencement date of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), now scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025, instead of the previously slated Friday, April 25, 2025.

This development was disclosed in a statement signed by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, and shared on the Board’s official X handle yesterday.

“The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is now set to commence on Thursday, April 24, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled date of Friday, April 25, 2025. This adjustment has been made to accommodate essential commitments by the Board and its partner agencies,” the statement said.

In preparation for the examinations, JAMB also announced that prospective candidates can now print their Notification Slips, which contain crucial details such as the examination date, venue (centre), time, and other instructions necessary for a smooth examination experience.

“What’s included in the Notification Slip: Examination date, venue (centre), time, other essential details necessary for successfully sitting for the examination,” the statement further explained.

Candidates are encouraged to begin printing their Notification Slips starting Saturday, April 19, 2025 (Today).

“Candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slips starting today, Saturday, April 19, 2025. This will provide ample time for logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns,” it added.

To print the examination slip, candidates are required to: “Visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on ‘2025 UTME Slip Printing.’ Enter your registration number and click on ‘Print Examination Slip”, the statement advised.

JAMB strongly urged candidates to visit their assigned centres ahead of time.

“It is strongly advised that candidates print their slips and familiarise themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days before the examination date. This preparation will help ensure a smooth experience on exam day,” the Board said.

The Board reiterated that no candidate would be posted outside their selected examination town.

"Examination Schedule: To reiterate, the 2025 UTME will begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to print their Examination Notification Slips at least a day before the exam to confirm their examination dates and locations, making it easier to access their centres on the day of the examination. Please note that candidates will be assigned to centres within their chosen examination towns; no candidate will be placed in a centre outside their selected town", the statement concluded.