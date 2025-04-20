Showmax to Stream Nigerian Idol Season 10

Nigerian Idol returns for its landmark 10th season today, April 20, 2025, at 7 p.m., promising a thrilling showcase of talent, inspiring stories, and unforgettable performances, and fans across Africa can catch all the action live on Showmax.

This season’s theme, “Your Voice, Your Victory,” celebrates resilience, passion, and the transformative power of music. With a reputation for discovering and nurturing some of Nigeria’s brightest stars, Nigerian Idol continues to be a cultural touchstone in the country’s entertainment landscape.

Season 10 brings an exciting mix of expertise and fresh perspectives to the judging panel. Returning judges Omawumi Megbele and Ric Hassani will be joined by Afropop sensation Iyanya Mbuk. Known for his chart-topping hits and journey from talent show contestant to global star, Iyanya brings invaluable insight to the competition. Guiding viewers through every twist and turn is the charismatic IK Osakioduwa, who reprises his role as the show’s host.

Speaking about the show, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, stated, “Nigerian Idol is more than just a competition; it is a platform that transforms lives. Over the years, we have seen aspiring artists step onto that stage and emerge as stars. With the line-up of judges this season, fans can expect passion, commitment, and insightful feedback that will enrich the overall experience of the show.”

With Showmax bringing Nigerian Idol to screens across the continent, fans will enjoy live performances, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and every emotional high and low, from the auditions to the grand finale as the contestants compete for life-changing prizes as they strive to win over both the judges and viewers at home.