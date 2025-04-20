Danjuma Restates His Self-defence Call as Death Toll in Benue Attacks Hits 56

*Says the killers have acquired sophisticated arms to take over lands

*Insists nobody will save the people except themselves

*Benue is going through ‘a real war,’ Gov Alia cries out

*Tension in Kwara over invasion by new terrorist group

George Okoh in Makurdi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

As the death toll in the attacks by suspected herdsmen on the people of Benue State hit 56 yesterday, a former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) has restated his call on the people of Taraba State and other Nigerians in general to defend themselves against the invaders, who are killing people in various communities across the country.

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who confirmed that the death toll in the attacks by herdsmen in his state has risen to 56 during his on-the-spot assessment tour of some of the communities, declared that Benue State was going through “a real war.”



On his part, Danjuma spoke in Takum during an occasion he organised to appreciate his members of staff working within the area against the backdrop of renewed and intensified killings in communities in Plateau, Benue, Ondo and several other states across the country.

Meanwhile, tension has gripped the residents of Kaiama and Baruten LGAs of Kwara State as the new terrorist group identified as “Mahmuda”, has resumed operations in the area, kidnapping and killing residents.

This is the third time Danjuma, who is also a former Chief of Army Staff, is calling on Nigerians, particularly his people of Taraba State, to defend themselves against killings, which he described as genocide.



Addressing a large audience, including the Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas and other top government functionaries, who gathered to welcome him to Takum, Danjuma noted that the circumstances that made him to call for self-defence in the past has not abated but rather has intensified.



“I once asked you to rise and defend yourselves. I am still repeating it today with more seriousness; rise and defend yourselves. The killers have obtained sophisticated arms; we don’t know where they got the arms. But you people should also seek to get it wherever they get the arms; you must defend yourselves against the killers.

“You should know that they are well armed to kill you and take over your land. Be ready for them as they are also humans like you,” he explained.

Danjuma added that unless the people are prepared to defend themselves against the killers, nobody is ready to save their lives.



Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Kefas eulogised Danjuma for his developmental strides in Taraba State and prayed God to continue to bless him with sound health.

Kefas noted that the state has benefitted immensely from Danjuma’s philanthropic gestures, particularly in the areas of health care services, roads infrastructure and economic empowerment and holistic development of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia of Benue State has confirmed that the death toll in the herdsmen’s latest attacks on some communities in Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state has risen to 56.



Alia spoke yesterday during his on-the-spot assessment tour of some of the communities attacked in the two LGAs.

Some communities, such as Ugondo in Logo and Tyuluv, Gbagir, and Ukum LGAs were attacked in coordinated armed assaults by gunmen suspected to be armed herders between Thursday and Friday.

The police command in the state, through its Spokesman, Catherine Anene, had on Friday announced that five people in Ukum and 12 people in Logo total of 17, were killed.

But Governor Alia, who gave the latest update, said the death toll in Logo at the time of his address had hit 27, and another 28 persons were killed in Ukum LGA.

“Since these attacks started, we have recovered corpses. As of yesterday (Friday), we received some, and today (Saturday), the tally rose to 27 in Logo.



“In Ukum, security operatives have recovered over 28 corpses,” the governor said, adding that the death toll was 56.

He added that some families had buried their loved ones after being given security cover by security operatives.

“Some families requested immediate burial for their relatives, and the security personnel provided them with cover to do so,” he said.

The governor, however declared that what the state was going through at the moment is “a real war” which could not be handled with kid gloves.



He said, “There is no room for anyone to sleep with their two eyes closed. This is real war. We know our enemies. This is the only state that we have. I mourn with you at this very pathetic and sad moment in your lives.”

While commending the security agencies for all their sacrifices in ensuring that there is peace in the state, Alia called on the federal government to assist his administration with the necessary support to end the killings and displacement of innocent citizens in the state.

The governor promised to take care of the burial and medical bills of those in the hospital.