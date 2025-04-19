Rivers Police, Ex-Federal Lawmaker Preach Unity, Peace at Easter 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has enjoined all Christian faithfuls to use the period of Easter to pray for the peace and progress in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

This was as a former federal lawmaker, Farah Dagogo, called on Nigerians to embrace the virtues of sacrifice, justice, and collective responsibility, which he said are values enshrined in both the lessons of Easter and Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

In his Easter message, the Rivers State CP, Adepoju reassured residents of the state of the provision of adequate security measures before, during, and after the celebration to ensure safety and hitch-free season.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated “The Commissioner of Police has equally directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, (DPOs) and Tactical Team Commanders to deploy both operational and intelligence assets to strengthen patrols and effectively police their Areas of Responsibilities including worship centres, recreational centres, highways, waterways amongst others.”

The CP however called on residents of the state “to remain supportive, calm, law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report any acts of crime and criminality to the nearest police station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines.”

Meanwhile in his Easter message yesterday, Dagogo emphasised that the season presents a valuable moment for national reflection, moral regeneration, and renewed commitment to the foundational principles of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), particularly the guarantees of justice, equity, and the rule of law.

He said, “The core essence of Easter; sacrifice, redemption, and hope, offers profound lessons for our national life. These values reinforce the constitutional ideals of participatory governance, accountability, and the inviolable right of the people to choose their leaders freely and fairly, as guaranteed under Section 14(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)”.

On recent political happenings in the state, the former federal lawmaker, who has approached a competent court of law in pursuit of constitutional redress, reaffirmed his belief in the rule of law and due process.

He noted that while political developments in Rivers State have raised legitimate concerns, his recourse to lawful and judicial mechanisms reflects his confidence in the constitutional system.

“As a citizen and stakeholder in our democracy, I have chosen the path of legality and constitutionalism in addressing grievances. This season should not be one of anxiety or fear, but of faith in our institutions and the collective strength of our people,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to rise above partisan divides and use the solemnity of Easter as an occasion to pray for peace, justice, and transformative leadership, while remaining vigilant in the defense of democratic ideals.

“This moment calls for dialogue, moral courage, and constitutional fidelity, not political expediency. Let this Easter not only mark the resurrection of Christ but also a symbolic rebirth for our democracy, a reaffirmation of the people’s power and a recommitment to the rule of law,” he reiterated.

Dagogo expressed hope that the Easter period would herald a new era of peace, prosperity, and inclusive governance for Rivers State and the Nigerian nation at large.