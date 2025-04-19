Nira Bakar: Music is Tool to Heal the World

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Rising diva songstress, Nira Bakar, has erupted the scene with two spanking new songs, “Do To Me” and “Ijo (Dance)” in a two-pack release. It announces her return to the African music scene with a more deliberate and penetrative energy.

Originally named Muneerah Onini, the ever-radiant singer, songwriter grew up listening to Western pop and was heavily influenced by the culture thereof, with Beyoncé being a prominent feature in that phase of her life.

However, her Nigerian roots make it more convenient for the songster to blend these western influences with African sounds, birthing a refreshing strain of afro fusion that sets her apart from the super-saturated industry.

“Music has always been a part of me,” she said. “Every day, I’m thinking about what else to create and how else I can move the boundaries while experimenting with music. I believe music is such a powerful tool that can be used to mend hearts and heal the world, one note at a time.”

Both songs were produced by Citiboi, with creative direction from Spare Keys Inc. “‘Do To Me’ is not your typical love song. Regardless of its pop bounce, the record has sprinkles of afrobeats and vocal dexterity that draws every passing ear to itself. It is impossible to hear this song and not bump your head, or stump your feet.”

On the other hand, ‘Ijo (Dance)’ is Nira’s way of letting the world know that she’s not your everyday Nigerian artiste. The song wears an EDM outlook and sees the artiste display mastery of sync and rhythm, considering the balance of her lyrics on the heavy bass of the beat.

Nira shows versatility, mastery and vocal prowess on this track and is a perfect introduction of her fluid personality to her growing audience, through her music.