Barau’s Foundation Shortlists 215 Candidates for 2025 Domestic Postgraduate Scholarships 

The Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF) has shortlisted 215 candidates for its Postgraduate Domestic Scholarships for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.

This is contained in a statement by the Media Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Ismail Mudashir, in Abuja yesterday.

Senator Barau, according to him, had in his efforts to expand educational access for young Nigerians, launched both foreign and domestic scholarship programmes.

No fewer than 70 students are currently pursuing postgraduate programmes in India.

The statement added that the shortlisted candidates for the domestic postgraduate programmes are invited for interview and screening on 20th to 21st April 2025 at the Bayero University, Kano School of Continuing Education (SCE), G/Dutse, K/Taya, Kano.

Part of the statement read: “You will recall that on January 6 this year, the Barau I Jibrin Foundation opened the application for its Domestic Postgraduate Scholarship.

“The shortlisted applicants have been selected from the 44 local government areas of Kano State for physical screening and interview.

” The programme offers a unique opportunity for academic growth, research and human capital development in various fields of science and technology.

“The programmes include M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc. Robotics Technology, M.Sc. Cyber Security, M.Sc. Data Science, M.Sc. Information Technology, M.Sc. Software Development, M.Sc. Mineral Exploration, M.Sc. Hydrogeology & Environmental Geology, M.Sc. Oil and Gas Operations, M.Sc. Applied Geophysics, M.Sc. Metallurgical and Material Engineering, M.Sc. Climate Change Management, M.Eng. Mechatronic and M.Eng. Intelligence System,”it added.

It added that six universities, Bayero University Kano, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and University of Nigeria Nsukka, have been selected for the programme

“We will continue to devise means to provide our youth with the needed education to compete favourably in the modern world. Education is the sine qua non for meaningful development,” it stated.