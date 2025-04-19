At Easter, Amaechi Calls for National Cohesion, Peace, Security 

Sani Tureta

Former Presidential Aspirant and erstwhile Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has called on Nigerians across religious and ethnic divides to embrace love, peace, and tolerance to build a safe, unified, and prosperous nation.

Amaechi, who’s also a former Governor of Rivers State made the call in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He also decried the wanton killings of innocent citizens in different parts of the country and government’s seemingly inability to protect citizens, stating that Nigeria can only move forward if there is security of lives and property, peace, a thriving economy and unity of purpose and love among its people.

He said, “We may be a country with diverse ethnic nationalities and religions, but in achieving our dreams and goals as a people, we must put those differences aside and move as one nation to attain greater heights.

“I am particularly perturbed by the recent spike in the wanton killings of innocent citizens in different parts of the country. The key responsibility of Government is to protect lives and property. Government owe this basic minimum responsibility to the people and have to halt these deaths and violence. If we work together in peace and unity, we can overcome our challenges, and emerge as a formidable nation, the kind we all desire.

“We have the resources; we have the people. We need to become refocused on our goals, determined and resilient, with the strength of character and purpose, to make our country better and repositioned for greatness.

“In the spirit of Easter, let us exhibit love and kindness to all, as Christ loved us and sacrificed his life for our salvation. I wish you all a Happy Easter celebration.”