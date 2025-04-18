Zubairu Picks Bameyi, Jephta, Arierhi, 21 Others for U20 Africa Cup of Nations

Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has selected first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, defender and captain Daniel Bameyi, midfielder Sulaiman Alabi Jojo and forward Kparobo Arierhi among a squad of 24 for this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt. The tournament gets underway in 10 days.

Defenders Adamu Maigari and Emmanuel Chukwu (based in Germany), midfielders Caleb Ochedikwu (based in Croatia) and Simon Cletus, and forwards Clinton Jephta, Divine Oliseh and Precious Benjamin (based in Germany) are also picked.

The seven-time African champions and two-time World Cup runners-up will depart the shores of Nigeria for Egypt on Sunday, where they are expected to play a couple of friendly matches before their opening match of the competition against Tunisia in Cairo on Thursday, 1st May.

Three days after the clash with the Tunisians, the Flying Eagles will take the pitch against Morocco (also in Cairo) before rounding off their group phase experience against Kenya on Wednesday, 7th May. All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.

24 FLYING EAGLES FOR EGYPT 2025:

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC); Soliu Ajia Yakub (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia)

Defenders: Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Emmanuel Chukwu (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Uljanik Pula, Croatia); Israel Isaac Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Simon Cletus (Mavlon FC); Sulaiman Alabi Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists)

Forwards: Precious Benjamin (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Ezekiel Anthony Kpangu (Inspire FC); Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Theophilus Mendos Rickson (Niger Tornadoes); Kparobo Nathaniel Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway); Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC); Yushau Armiyau (Katsina United)