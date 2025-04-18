  • Friday, 18th April, 2025

The LOGIC Church Launches ‘Jesus + Nothing’ Concert to Mark Good Friday

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Iyke Bede

The LOGIC Church is hosting its maiden gospel concert today, April 18, at its Lekki headquarters. The concert is a first of its kind for the church, designed to commemorate Easter and reflect on the sacrifice of Christ.

Titled ‘Jesus + Nothing,’ the concert takes the Easter message outside the pulpit and into sound, lights and worship. According to Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of all LOGIC churches, Flourish Peters, the concert is not just positioned as just another church programme; it’s an all-inclusive gathering with a youth-forward approach, offering a space where everyone can plug into the meaning of Easter through music.

“What we wanted to do was target a Friday like this, a Good Friday,” said Peters. “For some reason people are home, and we sing about redemption. Singing about what Christ has done for us. That’s what I call lyrical theology: taking God’s grace and singing about it. I can preach a message, you are likely to forget about it. If you get to the song, you are not going to forget it. The agenda is salvation. We want to get people hear the gospel.”

To drive this message, the church is drawing on the talents of its own members who double as some of the biggest names in gospel music. Volunteering for the debut concert are Neon Adejo, Timi Dakolo, Greatman Takit, Victor Thompson, Nobel G, SMJ and others. The Evolution Children’s Choir is also set to deliver a special performance.

The event is planned as an annual Good Friday tradition going forward. A celebration of Christ’s love, life, and sacrifice designed to bring families together in worship and reflection, without losing the celebratory spark Easter brings.

The hybrid concert kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. today.

