Oborevwori: Investing N2bn on Roads in Each  LGA Shows Sustainable Development

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

One of the deliberate interventions in infrastructure towards sustainable and even development across Delta State is the decision of his administration to invest N2 billion on roads in each of the 25 local government areas of Delta State, Governor Oborevwori has said.

The governor made this assertion in his remarks as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture held in the Unity Hall of Government House Asaba, yesterday.

The governor, who described the theme,

“Local Governance and Sustainable Development”, as apt and timely, said that as a state government, his M.O.R.E. developmental agenda “is anchored on a foundation of inclusiveness, fiscal responsibility and grassroots development.”

He noted that sustainable development should not be regarded as a slogan but must be translated into physical development that could be felt in every ward, village and town across the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, the governor thanked “the guest lecturer for delivering a well- researched lecture” that should set every government at sober reflection.

Governor Oborevwori said: “Sustainable development demands that we meet the needs of today without compromising the future.”

“The theme is apt, it speaks directly to the soul of our administration and our vision for Delta State: Local Government is the closest and most impactful to the people.”

“When local government functions well, communities thrive, roads are maintained, schools function, healthcare becomes accessible and our youths find purpose.”

“Therefore, the local government must be empowered to drive inclusive growth.

“Since assumption of office, we have prioritised strengthening local government structure by ensuring transparency, accountability and community participation.

“We have invested over N2 billion each on road projects across all the 25 LGAs of the state, fostering connectivity and economic activity. Our approach is simple but deliberate.”

“Investing in infrastructure especially in the riverine communities helped connect people and opened up economic opportunities, promote human capital development through quality education and accessible healthcare,” he added.

The governor called for the strengthening of the local institution, noting that sustainable development would not be achieved by chance but by consistent people-focused governance that was deliberate.

He said: “It is our duty to ensure that as we pursue growth we do not leave behind the vulnerable or destroy the environment that sustains us. However, sustainable development demands peace, unity, conciliation and collaboration.

“I have consistently urged community leaders, presidents-general and traditional rulers to prioritise dialogue and mediation in resolving disputes.

“Peace is the foundation upon which development thrives. Let me remind us that no nation rises above the strength of its sub-national units.

“The future of Nigeria depends not only on decisions made in Abuja but on what we all do in our wards, local government areas and states.”

Oborevwori therefore, urged all well-meaning citizens to remain dedicated to building a state and a country which future generations could be proud of.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Maris Trust Council, Sir Kenneth Olise, represented by a renowned pharmacist, Paul Enebeli, former President-General, Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), thanked all who made it to the sixth edition in the Maris lecture series.

He recalled that the lecture series started in 2019 and was instituted in the memory of Stella-Maris Chukwufunimnenya Egugbo, and commended the Secretary of Maris Trust Council, Sir Fidelis Egugbo, for working assiduously to sustain the annual lecture series.

Olise thanked the state government for supporting the lecture and for extending development to the community where Maris Schools is situated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Occasion, His Imperial Majesty, Obi Dr Oputa III of Aboh Kingdom, lauded the guest lecturer for the impacting lecture and thanked the governor for the infrastructural development in the state.

The Guest Lecturer and Keynote Speaker, Sir Patrick Ejidoh, who is former Managing Director, Champions Breweries Plc, called for collective action and a well-defined framework and plan of action to achieve good governance and sustainable development at the local government councils.

He harped on the need for improved funding, capacity building and definitive roles for the local government councils, education partnership with communities, civil society organisation and the private sectors to promote good governance at the local government level.

Attaining the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) may not be realisable by 2030 due to lack of measurable indices (data) and clear roadmap as well as lack of monitoring and evaluation mechanism, adding that it required collective effort of all to achieve.

The discussants at the lecture, which was moderated by Prof Kemi Emina of Delta State University, Abraka, suggested that local government administration should focus on meeting the needs of people at the grassroots.

On his part, Delta Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, urged the council chairmen to prioritise and direct their limited funds at addressing the most pressing needs of the people at the grassroots.

“Construct earthen roads, renovate rural markets, undertake environmental sanitation; stay and consult widely with the people because the essence of governance is to reach out to majority of the people within the limited resources,” Aniagwu said.

Chairman, of Udu Local Government Council, Delta, Mr Vincent Oyibode, said that there has recently been ‘competition’ among the LGAs in Delta State owing to improved funding and the monitoring especially under the Oborevwori administration.

In the same vein, Entrepreneur and Estate Manager, Dr Mabel Magbulu, urged local government councils to explore agriculture as an alterative for poverty reduction and job creation.

The Secretary Maris Trust Council, Sir Fidelis Egugbo, thanked the governor and all stakeholders for their consistent support for the annual lecture series and Maris Schools.

While urging more support for the Trust Council to create more opportunities for the less privileged in the community to acquire education at Maris Schools at an affordable rate, Egugbo assured the people of a no less robust lecture come April 1, 2026, the date of the next lecture.