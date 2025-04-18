NIMASA Showcases Maritime Opportunities, Woos Investors at Enugu Trade Fair

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA has called on private individuals and corporate investors to seize emerging opportunities within Nigeria’s Blue Economy, particularly in the maritime sector.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola made the call at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Mobereola who was represented by the Deputy Director in the Planning Research and Data Management Service Department of NIMASA, Mr. Umar Mohammed highlighted NIMASA’s commitment to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, while also emphasising the need for inclusive economic growth through indigenous participation in domestic and international shipping.

“To unlock the full potential of our maritime economy, NIMASA is pursuing an integrated development strategy that will support indigenous operators in ship acquisition, establish a National Carrier Line, and create maritime training institutions for world-class seafarers,” he stated.

He noted that the agency is also implementing a Public Sector Cargo Support Programme aimed at creating a captive freight market for local carriers and reducing the dominance of foreign shipping lines in Nigeria’s seaborne trade.

Accordingly, he said the agency’s strategic initiatives are being driven through public-private partnerships to ensure sustainability and long-term impact. “Therefore, we are inviting investors and entrepreneurs to collaborate with us in developing a robust and competitive maritime sector that will create jobs and boost the national economy,” he added.

He used the opportunity to express appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and the leadership of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for hosting the trade fair, which he described as a vital platform for business networking and investment drive.