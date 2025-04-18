NAPTIP Arrests Two Masterminds of Cote D’voire Human Trafficking Syndicate, Rescues Two Victims

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commenced a major onslaught against organized human trafficking criminal gang in the country as its operatives have arrested two Abuja-based high profile figures suspected to be the arrowhead of a trans-border human trafficking syndicate operating within the West African and Gulf of Guinea regions.

According to a statement signed by the agency press officer, Vincent Adekoye, yesterday, the suspects, Emmanuel Igwe, 32, and Ugochukwu Christian, 30, were mentioned by some of the human trafficking victims who are presently stranded in Côte d’ d’Ivoire during their conversation with the popular human rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as the VeryDarkMan (VDM), thereby prompting his intervention and subsequent visit to the headquarters of NAPTIP in Abuja.

Adekoye said the suspects were arrested inside their sprawling mansion, which is located in one of the popular estates in the Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that the tastefully furnished mansion equiped with various devices also serves as the Command Base and Residence for the gang.

He said during the operation led by the head of operations of the agency, which lasted several hours due to the high-tech facilities of the smart house that hinder free access, two suspected victims of human trafficking were also rescued.

Adekoye said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were recruited by the suspects, subjected to an oath of secrecy already, and were undergoing marathon sexual orientation from the suspects as they were stalked naked and in sexual romp when operatives burst into their rooms

Speaking with the operatives after the rescue, one of the victims (name withheld) disclosed that they were recruited from one of the eastern states and were promised a highly paid job in a flourishing mall in Ivory Coast.

The victim recalled: “They told me that the Mall will be paying me in foreign currencies and that I will pay them back a total of 2.2 million Cfas. They already took us to take an oath in one of the shrines located outside Abuja. I did not know, and I cannot recollect the location of the place. But, I know that we travelled for about three hours away from Gwagwalada to the Shrine.”

Adekoye said the arrest of the suspects followed an escalation of conversation and report from the NAPTIP Social Media platforms and subsequent credible intelligence shared by one of the partnering sister security agencies, indicating the location of the suspects.

It would be recalled that VDM had last Thursday visited the headquarters of NAPTIP to express his concern over the plight of some victims of human trafficking in Côte D’ d’Ivoire and promised to join hands with the Agency to rescue them and also create the desired awareness on the dangers of human trafficking. He also uploaded additional information through a video post on his handles on the profile of the traffickers.

In reaction to the viral video that exposed their activities, the suspects had called their victims and threatened to unleash terror on them if they reneged on their promise to engage in prostitution and pay them the agreed sum of 2.2 million cefas.

Speaking on the arrest, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, said the agency is poised to dismantle all human trafficking syndicates that are recruiting, trafficking, and subjecting Nigerians to various forms of exploitation anywhere around the world.

She said: “The arrest of the two suspects is a component of our well-planned onslaught against human traffickers in the country. They are members of the trans-border criminal gangs operating within the West African region, and it is good that we can lay our hands on them.

“I recalled that during the visit of VDM to the agency last week, we assured him that NAPTIP shall do the needful. We stand by our words, and in line with our mandates, we shall make it difficult for them to operate in Nigeria.

“We have also activated the necessary apparatus and initiated discussions with Partners State and Non-State Actors within the neighbouring countries and specifically in Côte D’ d’Ivoire, towards rescuing the victims stranded there.

“I sincerely thank all our partners and stakeholders with specific reference to VDM for their support to the agency. He visited the agency last week, and from the discussion with him, he has a deep passion for the country. He has also demonstrated this with his support towards the evacuation of the victims.

“I wish to state that the game is over for human traffickers in Nigeria as NAPTIP is ready to choke them unless they desist from recruiting and trafficking of our citizens.”

The director-general added that full investigation on the matter has commenced and the suspects and any other persons connected to the case shall be prosecuted if found culpable in the end.