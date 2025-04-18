NAN Editor, Isaac Aregbesola, Loses Wife

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A senior Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Isaac Aregbesola, has announced the death of his wife, Favour Aregbesola.

Aregbesola in a statement said his wife passed away at the age of 52 on Friday, April 11, 2025, after illness.

The editor described his late wife as a pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration to her family, friends, and colleagues.

“Her kind-hearted nature, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of countless individuals, making her an exceptional woman who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Throughout her life, she demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to humanity service”, the statement read in part.

It further described the late Mrs Favour Aregbesola as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife, adding that her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service.

According to Mr Aregbesola, Favour was a seasoned accountant and entrepreneur who impacted positively the lives of everyone who came across her.