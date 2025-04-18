FINAL GAME FOR THE ‘CHAIRMAN’

Christian Chukwu, former Super Eagles Captain and head coach, dies at 74

The football community in Nigeria was thrown into deep mourning last Saturday following the death of the former national team captain, Christian Chukwu. He died in his home state of Enugu at the age of 74 years. In his condolence message, President Bola Tinubu described the late Chukwu as “a symbol of excellence and patriotism” whose contributions to Nigerian football left an indelible mark, adding: “Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.”

Nicknamed ‘chairman’ by legendary Nigerian sports commentator, the late Ernest Okonkwo, Chukwu’s imposing presence on the field of play and the authority he exuded for the Green Eagles and his club, Enugu Rangers International (both of which he was captain), created fears in the minds of rivals. This he did with admiration when on 22 March 1980, he led the ‘Green Eagles’ (now Super Eagles) to Nigeria’s first ever African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in front of home fans inside the National Stadium in Lagos in March 1980.

Before that feat, Chukwu was in the national team that won bronze at the 1976 edition of AFCON in Ethiopia and Ghana in 1978. Being named the Player of the 1980 tournament in Lagos was the climax of his quest for continental glory with the national team. Of course, that 1980 victory opened many doors for Chukwu, including coaching Rangers, the only club that he dedicated his entire playing career to serving. Chukwu won multiple national titles and led Rangers to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph. It is also on record that he was Head Coach of Kenya’s senior national team, the Harambee Stars. He became Super Eagles Head Coach in 2002 and led the team to third place finish at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

Besides, Chukwu was part of the Sebastine Brodericks coaching crew that won Nigeria’s first ever FIFA trophy (the Kodak Under-16 World Cup in China). He was also part of the Super Eagles coaching team of Clemens Westerhof that debuted at the World Cup in USA in 1994. He made his imprint as an assistant coach in Nigeria’s football milestones and landmarks. But with Chukwu’s death last Saturday, 20 days after the 45th anniversary of the 1980 victory, he became the ninth player of that 22-member squad to have passed on. Another player, Charles Bassey passed on same weekend as Chukwu. The others who have passed away include Best Ogedegbe who was in goal; Muda Lawal, the scorer of the final goal; Okey Isima, Tunde Bamidele, Aloysius Atuegbu and Martin Eyo. Thus only 13 of the 22 heroes of 1980 are alive! Even the coach, Brazil’s Professor Otto Gloria, had since passed on.

As it has become the hallmarks of several past and present sports stars in the country, the majority of them hardly reap maximally from their sweat. There is hardly any reward system in place for these illustrious ex-internationals to benefit from. It remains very fresh in our hearts how Chukwu was saved from throes of death when he could barely finance a prostate cancer treatment. It took the intervention of businessman, Femi Otedola, to fly him to the United Kingdom for treatment of the ailment in 2019. Several others were not that lucky. They died from ailments that would have been taken care of If there were medical facilities in place for men and women that served this nation with the best of their abilities.

Chukwu’s passing should cause a change of how the country treats our sporting heroes.

May God comfort the family he left behind.