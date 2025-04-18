Enugu LG Boss Foils Kidnappers’ Ambush in Uzo-Uwani

Precious Ugwuzor

A group of heavily armed kidnappers met stiff resistance last week when they laid an ambush for unsuspecting motorists along a road in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, only to be confronted by the Local Government Chairman himself, Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu.

The gunmen, reportedly dressed like herdsmen and wielding AK-47 rifles, had strategically positioned themselves on the road leading to Umulokpa, the headquarters of the agriculturally rich council area. But in a dramatic twist, the first vehicle to approach their location happened to be the convoy of the local government boss, who was on his way out of the council headquarters after a high-level security meeting aimed at curbing the rising spate of criminal activity in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants leapt onto the road to stop the convoy, but were stunned when the council boss, known for his proactive stance on security matters, quickly sprang into action.

“As soon as they tried to block the road, Barr. Ezugwu jumped out of his official vehicle with his aides and confronted them head-on. The criminals opened fire, but the chairman returned fire with tactical precision,” said an eyewitness who witnessed the encounter from a nearby location.

The sudden and forceful response from the council boss and his security aides reportedly dislodged the four kidnappers, who took to their heels and escaped into the dense surrounding forest.

Another eyewitness recounted: “They were clearly not expecting resistance. As soon as the chairman and his men started firing back, the criminals got confused and ran into the bush. The chairman even led a pursuit into the forest before returning to the road.”

Barr. Ezugwu, who previously served as the head of security in the area before his election, wasted no time in initiating a broader security response. Upon returning from the encounter, he directed the newly constituted vigilante group and farm protection squads to comb the bushes and forests in search of the fleeing criminals.

Confirming the development, a senior security source in the council said, “The chairman has ordered a total sweep of the entire area. The farm protection squads and vigilante groups are now in the field conducting thorough patrols and intelligence gathering.”

This latest incident underscores Barr. Ezugwu’s hands-on approach to combating crime in Uzo-Uwani. Since assuming office, he has implemented a series of strategic security initiatives, including the restructuring and recruitment of Neighbourhood Watch operatives, improved intelligence networks, the acquisition of security equipment, and robust collaboration with conventional security agencies.

“We have taken a firm decision to rid Uzo-Uwani of criminal elements,” Barr. Ezugwu said in an earlier statement. “Our communities must be safe for farmers, traders, and all law-abiding citizens.”

In a further show of commitment, sources confirmed that the chairman has personally joined the vigilante patrols, participating in both day and night surveillance across flashpoints in the council area.

“He is not just talking; he’s actively involved in securing the area. It’s not every day you see a council chairman exchange fire with armed criminals,” a local resident said.

Residents of Uzo-Uwani have expressed renewed hope and confidence in the ongoing security efforts, hailing the chairman’s courage and leadership. Many believe that with sustained action and community involvement, the tide of criminality in the region will soon be turned.

Security operations are still ongoing as authorities intensify their search for the fleeing suspects.