Easter: FEC Urges Prayer for Nation, Tinubu, Preaches Sacrificial Love of Christ

•Today presents another opportunity for us to reflect, says Obaseki

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has urged the Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of Easter, marking the death and resurrection of Christ, to pray for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu.

Also, a former governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said today being Good Friday, presented another opportunity for the people to reflect on the lessons of love, compassion, and sacrifice as exemplified by Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SenatorGeorge Akume, on behalf of FEC, felicitated with Nigerians, particularly, the Christian faithful on the solemn occasion of Easter celebration in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The SGF, in a statement yesterday by Director, Information & Public Relations OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, described the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ to humanity as exemplified by his death and resurrection as a beacon of hope, salvation and liberation for the Christendom.

He urged Christians to imitate the sterling lifestyle of Jesus Christ as well as his teachings on love, forbearance, selflessness and forgiveness in all aspects of their endeavours.

Akume used the opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to pray for peace and unity of the nation and to support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a prosperous Nigeria for all.

The FEC, therefore, wished the Christian faithful a blessed Good Friday and a happy Easter celebration.

On his part, Obaseki, in a statement personally signed, said, “A core aspect of our journey toward a better and more prosperous future, both as individuals and a nation, is the reality of challenging times that test our foundational beliefs and convictions.

“In the face of these challenges, however, we must remain united in love, drawing strength from our shared experiences and unwavering faith in democratic ideals.

“We must recognise that certain circumstances require us to rise above personal interests in pursuit of the greater good for all.

“As we observe Good Friday, I urge everyone to seek the face of God, be their brother’s keeper, extend love to neighbours and the less privileged, and work towards a peaceful and progressive nation,” he stated.