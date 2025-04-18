Customs CG: Goods Seized Without Suspects Incomplete Exercise

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has told officers and men of the organisation that goods seized from smugglers without the suspects being arrested and brought for prosecution “is an incomplete operation.

“Your job is incomplete if no suspect is arrested in any raid or similar exercise. Any suspect or suspects apprehended during any intervention of this nature will lead to many hidden facts, including those behind such deadly acts, where they are coming from and where they are heading,” Adeniyi declared in Minna, Niger State, yesterday.

The comptroller-general, who spoke through the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Finance, Administration and Special Duties, Mr. Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, insisted that any seizure without the suspect apprehended is an “incomplete exercise.”

Speaking at the parade of 500 (25) liter jerry cans and two drums of petrol seized from smugglers by operatives of the Command in Niger State.

Adeniyi emphasised the need for the suspects to be apprehended and brought to justice because: “The act perpetrated by these smugglers can only be described as economic sabotage and stealing and those involved should have been fished out for them to be dealt with according to the laws of the land.”

He, however, directed that each jerry can of the 25 litres of the 500 jerry cans seized be sold to the public at N1,000 and that the proceeds should be remitted to the Federation Accounts through his office for proper accountability.

Operatives of the Niger/Kogi Area Command foiled an attempt by smugglers to smuggle the items valued at N25,988, 000 out of the country through the Babana border.

The Comptroller of the Command, Mr. P C Chibuoke, in his remarks, said the success recorded was as a result of the collaboration with sister agencies and community engagements in fighting the menace of smuggling.