Chief Mrs. Funke Arthur-Worrey: 98 Years of Love, Laughter, and Legacy

At almost 98 years old, Chief Mrs. Funke Arthur-Worrey embodies a life rich in love, laughter, and legacy. With a spirit that remains vibrant and engaging, she shares her remarkable journey, reflecting on family values, societal changes, and personal triumphs.

As she marks her 98th birthday on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025, at her residence in Victoria, Lagos, Chief Arthur-Worrey offers wisdom, humor, and insight, painting a vivid picture of a life well-lived and a heart full of gratitude in thuis interview with MARY NNAH

As you celebrate 98 years of life, what’s your reflection on your journey so far?

I’m still in awe that I’ve reached 98 years old, yet I’m still able to converse, see, and walk – although not as spryly as I used to run. I’m truly grateful to God. I enjoy simple pleasures like going to the market, eating what I want, and traveling wherever I please. My mental faculties remain sharp, and I’m blessed to interact with wonderful people like you. I’m thankful for my loving family, who take good care of me. Losing my husband was a significant loss, but I’m grateful for the people in my life now. What more can I say than ‘thank you, God’ for all these blessings?

How have you managed to stay so healthy and active at 98?”

The secret is my God, Jehovah. First of all, you have to believe in God and obey His commandments. Think good of the country. Cut your coat according to your clothes and then you have to be friendly with people. Be happy with what God has given you. Be content, nobody has it all. The little God has given you, you should try and enjoy it and be happy with it.

How do you relax?

I like to unwind in my own way. I do things that help me relax. Sometimes, I go out and tend to my garden – it’s a hobby I’m known for. I’m grateful for this lovely room God has blessed me with. Here, I can watch TV, take a 30-minute nap, or get lost in a book – I love reading. I’ve even been known to revisit old copies of Tell Magazine. Although I can no longer take walks like I used to, I cherish memories of strolling around and socializing. I’d often meet with friends, and we’d drive to Epe to enjoy local treats like akara (bean cake) from a popular vendor. We’d savor the food, browse the market for exotic animals or fish, and relax at the beach. Though those carefree days are behind me, I’m content with the life I’ve lived.

Do you still swim?

I swim. Look at my swimming pool. I can swim there if I want to. You know, once you can swim, it’s like… cycling. Once you can ride a bike, you can do it whether you’re old or not. And swimming is the same… It is a skill that stays with you forever, regardless of age.

Looking back now, what are your proudest achievements?



My greatest achievement is that I grew up in Lagos and was able to develop myself in this city. I schooled in Lagos, but I got married in England, came back to Lagos and worked here and enjoyed the opportunities provided by Lagos. God gave me the grace to travel outside the country and even within Nigeria. I see the way people are. But Lagos is the best for me. You know, I love Lagos, and I think back to so many beautiful stories or history. When you say history, what happened then? Because really, we were lucky. You know, if you go to school here, unless you don’t want to study, you can study anything. Lagos is still the best out of the 36 states.

What are the biggest lessons life has taught you?



Life has taught me to be humble and for us to love one another. Now, I don’t say I’m perfect, but I just try. We all have problems, but you don’t take your problems out on others. Enjoy life. Travel if you can. If we cannot travel abroad, just go out, change the environment. Enjoy your neighbours. You know, there’s no life more than this. And then you must have to have a hobby, either gardening. You may not be perfect. And then make yourself comfortable by eating well, by sleeping on time, by going to parties if you can or just dancing to music anyways. Thank God we still have this old music and fashion.

Let’s discuss family values and the shift in respect for elders. It seems like there’s been a noticeable change over time. When do you think this decline in respect started, and what factors do you believe have contributed to it?

You see, that’s what I say about our media. They report more about bad things, like rape and kidnapping. But if you see what our children are doing abroad, they’re beautiful and brilliant. I’m proud of them. I spent three months in England last year and saw how our people, Nigerians, are thriving with good families, businesses, jobs, and even excelling in universities like Oxford, which is now headed by a Nigerian. It’s surprising that our media doesn’t report more good things about Nigeria. Nigeria is wonderful and a beautiful country. This is what I meant when I talked about family values.

Another problem we have is that mothers with two or three children, where both parents are working, don’t have as much time for their kids as before. In our time, we’d take them to school, pick them up, and ensure they behaved because neighbors would keep an eye on them. But now, with high-rise buildings and estates, parents are busier and don’t have that community support. I read recently about a student who fought a teacher, and the parents defended the child’s actions. It’s a different life now, with more responsibilities and financial pressures. Since COVID, things have changed, and even in England, they’re facing similar challenges.

So we have problems, but I still say we’re lucky to be in Nigeria. It’s a beautiful country

You seem to be an art collector. Where do you acquire your pieces from?

Which items? I’ve had them for years. My late husband was the one who introduced me to sports and arts, and taught me how to collect. Wherever he went, he’d collect artwork – it was his passion. I followed his lead, and now that he’s gone, it’s up to me to take care of them. Every time I look at them, they bring back happy memories of him.

You’ve seen it all – the good and the not-so-good. I want to ask, how do you handle losses, especially the loss of loved ones like your husband? How have you been able to cope over the years?

It’s God. We started with love – a miraculous love. God planned everything. With a strong foundation of love and understanding, we lived according to our means and had good neighbors. We were friendly with them without interfering in their lives or being a nuisance. But life brings change. He wasn’t just my husband, he was also my confidant and protector. He did everything for me. That was the beginning. Through organizations like the International Women’s Society, I’ve learned to love and be loved by others. We’ve shared experiences and supported one another. It’s been a good life, and God has been good to me.