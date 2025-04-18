Air Peace Elevates Two Pilots to Captains on Boeing 737 Fleet

Air Peace has elevated two of its accomplished Senior First Officers (SFOs)—Obinna Okeke and Adedamola Adeoye, to the rank of Captain on its Boeing 737 fleet.

The milestone ceremony took place at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Lagos and was graced by its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema; the Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide; the Director of Flight Operations, Capt. Augustin Kamano; Embraer E195-E2 Captain, Callistus Ifeanyi; and family members of the newly minted Captains attended the event.

Captain Kamano set the tone for the event with an inspiring recount of the officers’ journeys, emphasising their dedication, exceptional performance, and the rigorous training they undertook to qualify for the Captaincy.

He noted that both pilots had logged over 4,000 hours on the Boeing 737, a clear indication of their experience, technical skill, and readiness for this significant leap.

In his congratulatory address, Onyema praised the captains for reaching this major career milestone and commended their trainers for the crucial role they played in shaping disciplined and safety-conscious aviators.

“In Air Peace, we don’t need overzealous decisions. We don’t need heroes. We need you alive,” Onyema said.