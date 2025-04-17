Oyetola Appoints Bolaji Akinola Media and Communications Adviser 

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the appointment of Dr. Bolaji Akinola as his Adviser on Media and Communications.

Akinola, a highly respected maritime and corporate communications expert, brings over twenty-five years of extensive experience and deep industry knowledge to his new role.

Throughout his distinguished career, Akinola has built a strong reputation for his insightful analysis of the maritime sector and his expertise in strategic communications. He is the CEO of leading maritime media and public relations organisation, Ships & Ports Communication Company, and is widely recognised for his contributions to the discourse on port reforms, maritime security, shipping development, and the broader Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Akinola holds a Doctorate degree in Media and Communications from the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos. He also holds two Masters degrees – MBA (Lagos Business School) and Master of Transport Management (Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho). He is a member of many professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Chartered Institute of Arbitration, UK and the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN). He served as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Maritime Conference and Exhibition (NIMAREX) from 2011 to 2014, and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (FNIS) and the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (FCISN), among others.

In his capacity as Media and Communications Adviser, Akinola will be responsible for shaping and managing media relations, guiding communication strategies, and ensuring effective dissemination of information regarding the Ministry’s policies, programmes, and initiatives aimed at harnessing the potentials of Nigeria’s vast marine resources.

Speaking on his appointment, Akinola stated: “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the confidence reposed in me by the Honourable Minister, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola. The Marine and Blue Economy is a vital frontier for Nigeria’s economic diversification and growth. I am committed to deploying my expertise to effectively communicate the Honourable Minister’s vision and the Ministry’s strategic initiatives to all stakeholders and the Nigerian people. It is a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to contributing my quota to this important national assignment.”