OPPO Launches Water Resistance Smartphone

OPPO has launched its latest smartphone, called the OPPO A5 Pro, which comes with the latest IP69 water and dust resistance, which allow users to take pictures with the phone when immersed in water while swimming or when the user is under the rain.

Speaking at the product launch in Lagos recently, Head of Marketing at OPPO, Caroline Wang, said the smartphone was designed specifically to meet the needs enthusiastic phone users that are in love with AI-enabled smartphones.

“OPPO will continue to design and build smartphone devices with the latest in mobile technology and innovation for our customers, and OPPO A5 Pro is no exception. We are confident that the new device will make a significant impact in the market and give a great experience to all users. We have come a long way over the years and we intend to continue expanding our presence in Africa and Nigeria,” Wang said.

Marketing Manager at OPPO, Folashade Omonijo, said with the launch, the company would continue to offer high-quality product application to its Nigerian customers.

“We are excited to introduce our latest addition to our smartphone market, the OPPO A5 Pro smartphone. It is not just a smartphone, but a companion for anyone who demands optical performance. It is both a delightful and very comfortable at home. At OPPO, we believe in the environment, especially the young individuals.

We believe in helping them express themselves,” Omonijo said.