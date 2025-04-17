NAPTIP, MMS WoFHoF Sign MoU on  Human Trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons(NAPTIP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame(WoFHoF) Initiative, a gender-centric Non-Governmental Organization(NGO) in a move to position itself better for human trafficking war; sex and gender-based violence in some select sectors of the economy.

The MoU highlighted areas of engagement to include: Human trafficking by sea and cross- border transportation; sex and gender-based violence in work and business places, especially within the maritime sector and logistics industry.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Lami Adamu Bello, expressed confidence in the capacity of the NGO to deliver performance.

A Board member of the MMS WoFHoF Initiative, Lami Tumaka, who led the leadership of the NGO to the event expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in the women-centric organization, while urging members of the agency staff to give their unflinching cooperation for the implementation and success of the proposed value addition.

The Chief Executive Officer of MMS WoFHoF Initiative, Mr. Kingsley Anaroke, admonished the agency to leverage the array of human resources assembled by the NGO to make greater impact in the society and build a sustainable brand within its sphere of operations.