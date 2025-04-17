NANS Appeals for Calm over SSANU, FUOYE Management Face-off

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on warring groups and stakeholders at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) to embrace peace in the interest of the students.

The students body particularly appealed to the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) FUOYE branch to end every form of acrimony and support the institution management in ensuring interrupted academic activities in the campus.

The university has been embroiled in crisis in the last few months following the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the vice chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina by a member of SSANU in the institution, Mrs Folasade Adebayo.

Even though the Governing Council exonerated the VC following the report of the investigative panel, the staff union continued its protest against the management.

Amidst the crisis, the governing council on Monday approved a six-month annual and research leave for Professor Fasina and appointed one the deputy vice chancellors, Professor Olubunmi Shittu as acting vice chancellor.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Wednesday, the National Vice President of NANS, Sileola Akinbodunse said the students body was worried about the growing trend in the university which she said might have negative effects on the students if not addressed.

She explained that students as one of the stakeholders in the institution should not dragged into the needless controversies and power play, adding that education pursuit of the over 50,000 students should not be made to suffer.

According to her, ” NANS further learnt that Mrs Adebayo, being a member of SSANU, has been using the Association to fight her battle at the expense of the students of the institution, a situation which has become a serious concern to the student body. We cannot sit idle and watch students to be used as cannon fodder by these warring parties.

” While NANS cannot stop SSANU FUOYE Branch from agitating for the cause of its members, we decry and condemn the activities of the Branch Chairman, Mr. Benjamin Faleye, as inimical to the peace and tranquility hitherto enjoyed on the campus of FUOYE.

” However, after exhaustive investigation by the NANS on the happenings in the university, we can say unequivocally that the brouhaha in FUOYE is pure internal politics at play. It is also a ploy to discredit the outgoing VC by the principal dramatis persona in the crisis, to warm their way into the heart of the incoming VC.

” This is no doubt an act of calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it! We condemn this act as NANS leaders and we want peace to return to FUOYE.

” We hereby call on all the warring parties in the university to sheathe their swords, especially when the Governing-Council of the institution had investigated the matter and cleared the VC of the allegation leveled against him.

” We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to issues in FUOYE, knowing fully well that students will be at the receiving end. Where two elephants fight, we all know that it is the grass that suffers. This is what we stand against in FUOYE and will not allow such to happen.”

Akinbodunse appealed to the national leadership of SSANU to rein in the branch chairman in FUOYE, Benjamin Faleye to consider the recent lifting of his suspension by the governing as a way for resolving all lingering issues in the interest of the students.