MTN, Meta to Enhance WhatsApp Call Quality across 12 African Countries

.Begin rollout plan from Nigeria

Emma Okonji

In a significant move to improve user experience, MTN Group, has partnered Meta to enhance the quality and reliability of voice and video calls on real-time calling applications such as WhatsApp across 12 MTN markets, beginning the rollout plan from Nigeria.

By optimising application-aware networks and network-aware applications, the initiative aims to deliver a more seamless, stable, and high-quality user experience. The collaboration aims to improve real-time calling experiences across 12 markets by pinpointing areas for enhancement and executing specific interventions.

Since Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), MTN and Meta teams have been collaborating to identify key areas for improvement and implement targeted network optimisations that enhance the interaction between mobile networks and real-time calling applications while maintaining efficient traffic delivery. By harnessing data analytics and conducting comprehensive testing, they have successfully created and deployed solutions that significantly enhance the quality of experience for mobile users.

According to a statement from MTN Group, the first market to implement the enhancement project is Nigeria, where early results show notable improvements in key performance indicators (KPIs), including 50 per cent improvement, leading to a better user experience for MTN Nigeria mobile users.

Commenting on the initiative, CTO, MTN Nigeria, Yahaya Ibrahim, said: “The implementation further demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our customers’ digital experience. We’re pleased with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services, reflecting our commitment to innovative customer solutions.”

Head of Network Ecosystems Engineering, Meta, Diego Marí, said: “The collaboration allows us to deploy advanced solutions for an unparalleled real-time experience in Nigeria and showcases our dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience, while striving for continued efficiency in traffic delivery.”

In a related development, President and Group CEO, MTN Group, Ralph Mupita has expressed confidence in the Nigeria’s economic trajectory, forecasting a “V-shaped recovery” at the earnings level.

Mupita who spoke at a recent exclusive editorial roundtable in Johannesburg, South Africa, said the optimistic outlook from the Nigerian market, was underpinned by several positive factors, including the stabilisation of currency movements, a downward trend in inflation, and the favourable impact of the recent 50 per cent tariff hike.

“Consequently, MTN anticipates robust service revenue growth and margin expansion within its Nigerian operations, with a return to dividend contributions expected by the second half of the following year. We see a V-shaped recovery in Nigeria at the earnings level. With currency movements stabilising, inflation coming down, and tariff adjustments taking effect, we’re confident about strong service revenue growth and margin expansion. We expect Nigeria to return to contributing dividends by the second half of next year,” Mupita said.