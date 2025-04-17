Mo Abudu, Kwame Onwuachi, Named in TIME 100 Most Influential People

•Tinubu rejoices with EbonyLife’s Chief Executive

Emmanuel Addeh and Deji Elumoye in Abuja





TIME has named Mo Abudu, Chief Executive of EbonyLife Group and Nigerian American Chef, Kwame Onwuachi, in its 2025 TIME100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, with the full list and related tributes set to appear on newsstands on Friday, April 18.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Mo Abudu for honour of being included among TIME100 most influential people in the world

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Mo Abudu’s recognition as a media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Africa’s cultural ambassador.

He commended her creativity and commitment to telling the African story with authenticity and a powerful indigenous voice. Through her compelling storytelling, Mo Abudu has captivated global audiences and fostered a profound sense of pride and unity among Africans everywhere

The list recognises the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Abudu’s inclusion on this year’s list celebrates a dynamic career dedicated to reshaping the global perception of Africa through storytelling, enterprise, and advocacy.

“Being named to the TIME100 is both humbling and empowering. It’s a reminder that African stories — told authentically by us — have a rightful place on the global stage. I share this honour with every creative, entrepreneur, and changemaker who dares to dream big.

“I’m deeply grateful to my incredible team, my family, friends, and the stakeholders who have supported and believed in this journey from the beginning. Their unwavering support fuels my passion.

“As I continue to push boundaries with bold initiatives, this recognition strengthens my resolve to keep building platforms that amplify African voices, shift narratives, and inspire the next generation of creatives to shape the future,” the CEO, EbonyLife Group, Abudu, stated.

Besides, Idris Elba, whose Greendoor Pictures has partnered with Mo Abudu to empower and uplift talent from Africa and its diaspora by creating new TV and film projects, was invited to give a testament about Abudu.

Elba said: “Mo Abudu’s reputation precedes her. Anyone who has worked on anything relating to African film knows her. I had been an admirer of her work for some time before I reached out to her two years ago to connect.

“Pretty quickly we were hatching a plan to collaborate on a film, which became Dust to Dreams. That’s the thing about Mo: she wastes no time. She has an infectious, can-do attitude and the tenacity to overcome any obstacle in her way.

“Her sprawling empire—from studios and productions to cinemas and a creative academy—is testament to that. Mo, who launched the $50 million Afro Film Fund last year, cares deeply about the African narrative, and how the continent and its people are portrayed onscreen. Anyone who wants to understand the filmmaking landscape in Africa—or anywhere else—could learn a lot from Mo, because she gets things done.”

British Nigerian Abudu—media mogul, entrepreneur, and cultural powerhouse—has blazed trails across media, business, and global storytelling, and is a pioneering force in African storytelling.

Hailed by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman”, Abudu has continually pushed boundaries to improve representation for Africa on the global stage, creating EbonyLife Group, a powerhouse driving African storytelling across media, lifestyle and entertainment.

Kwame Onwuachi, appeared on the list, followed by a tribute by an Emmy-winning actor, author, and producer, Keke Palmer, characterising him as the embodiment of brilliance, passion, and perseverance.

“I’m talking about a chef whose heart, soul, and creativity shine through every dish he serves. From his West African roots to his upbringing in the Bronx, Chef Kwame has turned every challenge into opportunity, showing the world the power of culinary expression.

“He’s rewriting the narrative in spaces that once overlooked Black chefs and has brought his story into each of his restaurants, including Dogon, the Afro-Caribbean eatery he opened in D.C. this past fall.

“What I think I admire most is Chef Kwame’s unshakable commitment to breaking boundaries and continuing to elevate others along the way. He is not just cooking meals—he’s changing lives and changing the game. His work and his spirit have inspired so many of us. The kitchen is his oyster, and I cannot wait to see what he cooks up next,” Palmer wrote.

Tinubu Rejoices With MO Abudu For Making Time’s 100 Most Influential People In The World

Meanwhile, Tinubu rejoiced with the CEO of Ebony Life Group, Bo Abudu, on her inclusion in the 2025 TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World.

President Tinubu while acknowledging her vision and leadership in nurturing a dynamic generation of creative talents also lauded her innovative achievements, including establishing EbonyLife Media, EbonyLife Place, EbonyLife Academy, and the $50 million Afro Film Fund (AFF), which have played vital roles in transforming Nigeria’s and Africa’s creative industries.

Mo Abudu, previously recognised by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman,” continues to elevate the image of Nigeria and Africa on the world stage, spotlighting real issues, celebrating African excellence, and dismantling stereotypes through film, media, and technology.

The President wished her continued success, greater recognition, and enduring impact.

“Your success is not just your triumph, but a source of inspiration and pride for all of us”, President Tinubu stated.