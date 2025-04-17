Mental health: Ezekwesili, Sky, Akintoye, Nevin to Speak on Big Ideas Platform

The School of Politics, Policy & Governance (SPPG) in partnership with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, has announced the 2025 edition of the “Big Ideas Platform”, a thought leadership initiative, dedicated to spotlighting transformative ideas that address Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s platform will focus on the theme: “Brain Health and Mental Well-being.” The event will take place on May 24, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

A Statement by the organisers said this year’s theme turns the spotlight on one of Africa’s most neglected yet foundational challenges.

“What if we told you that brain health is the key to unlocking human potential, yet it remains one of the most overlooked aspects of well-being?

According to the World Federation of Neurology, low- and middle-income countries bear the greatest burden, accounting for nearly 70% of global brain disorders.

“A WHO position paper (2022) estimates that 1 in 3 people will develop a neurological disorder at some point in their lives. And research shows that 43% of children under five in these regions fail to reach their full cognitive development potential due to extreme poverty, leading to a 26% reduction in adult earning potential”, it said.

The statement noted that “as mental health gains global attention, Africa still faces significant gaps in awareness, access to care, and cultural stigma. Big Ideas Platform 2025 aims to bridge this gap by showcasing bold, people-centered solutions that are grounded in research, rooted in local realities, and scalable across diverse African contexts”.

The event will feature an exceptional lineup of dynamic speakers, panelists, and presenters, each an expert in their respective fields.

The speakers include Dr. Emma Sky, OBE, keynote speaker and

Director, Yale International Leadership Center.

Dr. Sky will explore how emotionally intelligent leadership fosters societal well-being and what it means to build a “good society.”

Dr. Andrew Nevin

Director, Brainomics™ Venture, UT Dallas, is a leading expert in the economics of brain health. Dr. Nevin will examine how brain health interventions can drive productivity, reduce societal costs, and unlock Africa’s full potential.

Other speakers include Anikeade Funke-Treasure Akintoye, award-winning media personality and menstrual health advocate.

Anikeade will address the overlooked impact of menstrual health on mental well-being, personal development, and national productivity.

Chuba and Chinemelum Ezekwesili, designers and co-founders of Akanka.

The duo will speak on creating intentional environments and mindsets, drawing from nature’s wisdom to enhance emotional intelligence and collective wellness.

Speaking on the importance of this year’s theme, Alero Ayida-Otobo, CEO of SPPG, said: “the mental well-being of African citizens is the foundation of any meaningful, inclusive development. Without a healthy mind, we cannot build a healthy society. That’s why Big Ideas Platform 2025 is focused on making mental health a priority in our nation-building efforts.

“The care of the mind must be woven into the fabric of our development strategies, because only then can we create sustainable progress for all”, she said.

She emphasised that the initiative will spotlight new thinking, visionary individuals, and scalable models for supporting mental health at the individual, community, and policy levels.

Convener of Big Ideas Platform, Dr. Amina Salihu, asserted that “mental well-being is a basic necessity for any society that hopes to thrive. In our schools, our workplaces, and even in our homes, people are silently struggling. Yet we continue to treat mental health like an afterthought.

“It’s time we brought this conversation to the forefront. We need urgent, culturally relevant solutions that not only support our minds but also restore dignity, safety, and hope to everyday life. Because when the mind is unwell, everything else begins to fall apart.”

The statement affirmed that the event is open to the public, and registration is free.

“It will be a powerful opportunity to connect, learn, and act in synergy to build a healthier, more hopeful Africa.

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM WAT (GMT+1)

Venue: Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja / Zoom

Register now at: www.nigeria.thesppg.org/bip2025

“The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) is an unconventional school designed to attract, develop and produce a new generation of political leaders who will listen and serve the new class of citizens who know their rights”, it said.