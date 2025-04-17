Groups Harp on Capacity Building to Boost Gender Equality

Emma Okonji

In order to enhance gender equality in the technology space, the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF) in partnership with the Women Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), recently held a webinar titled: “Innovate, Include, Inspire: Technology for Gender Equality,” where women were engaged in an insightful dialogue on the need to develop new skills in technology.

The session, which was moderated by Executive Chair of ICCEF, Dr. Josephine Effah Chukwuma, attracted over 100 participants, and featured discussions on the critical role of technology in advancing gender equality. The interactive session covered key topics, including: Social Media for Business; Leveraging Social Media for Marketing; Cybersecurity Awareness; and Navigating Online Spaces Safely.

Speaking about the essence of the webinar during an interview with THISDAY Newspapers, Programme Manager for ICCEF, Mrs. Ayotola Olanrewaju, said it was organised to offer more women the opportunity to learn, and build capacity in technology skills to enable them compete favourably with their male counterparts.

Addressing the role of technology in advancing gender equality, Olanrewaju said emerging technologies like digital marketing would play a vital role in enhancing the online trading skills of women and expose them to new opportunities in the digital space.

“The technology space is dominated by men but the women can compete favourably in that space, if given the opportunity and exposure. When it comes to culture, women have a unique set of needs in the home. Some people have the need for quality, but generally, women must be fully involved in today’s workplace, because the jobs in the digital space are meant for both men and women. The digital jobs are much more dynamic, and this calls for women’s participation in digital skills. So there is a lot embedded in digital marketing that women must be part of, in order to contribute their quota to national development,” Olanrewaju said.