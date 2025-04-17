  • Thursday, 17th April, 2025

District 9111 Holds Annual Women in Rotary Conference

Rotary International District 9111 is set to hold her annual Women in Rotary Conference and Exhibition on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 

President Women in Rotary Committee (WIR) District 9111, Rotarian Lara Akinsanya in a press interview disclosed that “ annual Women in Rotary Conference and Exhibition holds on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 10am at POWA Event Hall, 1 Oduduwa Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos”. 

Immediate Past President Rotary Club of Lagos West, District 9111, Rotarian Akinsanya stated that the conference has the theme, “Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers, Inspiring Change.” 

She added that, “The WIR Conference and Exhibition will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, interactive sessions, business showcase and exhibition of various impactful projects led by women across District 9111 in businesses and their various endeavors.”

Akinsanya noted that the “ event aims to showcase the diversity , equity and inclusion (DEI) within Rotary, highlighting the significant roles women play in shaping the organization’s future and the world in general.”

In her contribution, the Secretary Women in Rotary Committee, Bimpe Quadri added that, “WIR conference and exhibition is an annual celebration of International Women’s Day, recognition of contributions of women in different endeavors, and promotion of gender equality within the organization”. 

Public Image Secretary and Zone 3 Coordinator WIR, Folasade Arike Akinsanya further added that, “WIR conference, exhibition, and celebration is to promote women’s roles and achievements in Rotary and to fundraise for causes that support women and girls.”

