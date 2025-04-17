AVEVA to Build Archaea Energy’s Data Management Infrastructure

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has been selected by Archaea Energy, the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US, to build a comprehensive operations data management infrastructure.

Using AVEVA’s software, Archaea Energy can collect, enrich and visualise its real-time operations data, enabling performance analysis across its growing network of plants.

Using AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, a hybrid solution with cloud data services, the plants will be able to share data to highlight operational opportunities and optimize efficiency.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO, AVEVA, Caspar Herzberg, stated: “Through the collaboration and the use of AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, Archaea’s growing network of plants will have streamlined operations with accurate performance analysis throughout the expansion. AVEVA’s CONNECT software platform leverages industrial intelligence from a central location, making it easier to deploy additional digital solutions in the future.”

Chief Executive Officer of Archaea Energy, Starlee Sykes, said: “As the largest RNG producer in the United States, we are dedicated to delivering reliable, clean energy, This relationship will allow us to optimize operations and offer detailed performance analysis as we continue to expand across the country.”

