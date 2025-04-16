Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment to Building Resilient Leaders

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said that his administration remained committed to raising resilient, creative and innovative leaders.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to implementing its THEMES Plus Agenda, promoting inclusion of women, people living with disabilities and the youth.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy’s second edition of Lagos Leadership Summit.

The event had the theme: ‘Transformative Leadership: Developing Responsive, Adaptive and Inclusive Model.’

He said: “I have been lucky to take forward the aggressive leadership of leaders before me, like President Bola Tinubu, BRF (Babatunde Raji Fashola), my brother and Mr Ambode.

”I was able to keep re-inventing myself, being able to innovate. Even when I fail, I keep picking myself up.

“As a leader, one needs to understand that at every point, there are teachable moments that will build one’s character.

”I am urging people to get good education and do well in whatever assignments and levels they found themselves. Leadership is service.”

He urged the youth to maximise opportunities by putting in their very best and surrounding themselves with knowledgeable people.

”In public service, loyalty is key. People should be able to trust you. It is part of creative leadership.

”Understand how to build on what is on ground and not believe everything on social media,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), the guest speaker, former Lagos State Governor and former Minister of Works and Housing, admonished Nigerians to shun divisiveness.

”The1999 Nigerian constitution has been promoting inclusion and national integration, among others, and leaders must work together to give meaning to this to ensure no one is left behind,” Fashola said.

The Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, applauded Sanwo-Olu for visionary leadership.

”I will like to appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unflinching support. We also thank all our sponsors and royal fathers,” she said.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse; Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau; and the Oniru of Iru-land, Oba Gbolahan Lawal; were at the event and participated in discussions. (NAN)